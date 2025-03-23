"That is why he is 40 years old and still going" - SPL rival manager makes strong Cristiano Ronaldo claims

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, although his contract expires this summer.

Ronaldo recently turned 40 years old but has shown no signs of slowing down. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 28 goals from 33 games for the Riyadh-based club this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by BOLAVIP, Jesus insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world.

“Ronaldo is an example at 40 years old. You see some Al Nassr games now, but I am there. He is still a young player, given his performance in the game. Honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue,” said Jesus.

He continued:

“Because he is a 100 percent professional, he takes care of himself like no other player in the world, and that is why he is 40 years old and still going. I often give his example to my players. Ronaldo is an example for all players in the world.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have crossed the 900-goal mark in his career. The Portuguese legend has registered 928 goals from 1270 games for club and country so far. That includes 135 goals from 218 games for Portugal, making him the record goalscorer in men's international football.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign a new deal with Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has already agreed to a blockbuster new contract with Al-Nassr, according to MARCA. The Portuguese superstar is still on the hunt for the Saudi Pro League title, which has eluded him in his three-season stay in the Middle East.

However, Ronaldo's contract also expires in a couple of months, adding to speculation regarding his future. Ronaldo has been outstanding for the Riyadh-based club since arriving in December 2022.

Al-Nassr remain on the hunt for the league but are third in the table after 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese superstar will hope to end his tenure in Saudi Arabia in style, but it looks like he could have a run again next season.

The report adds that Ronaldo has agreed to a one-year extension that will see him pocket another €183m. Cristiano Ronaldo will also be handed a 5 percent stake in the club as a token of appreciation. The Portuguese is now set to stay with Al-Nassr until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to represent his nation.

