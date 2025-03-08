Who is Adnan Syed? Baltimore judge reduces the sentence of the Serial podcast murder convict

On March 7, 2025, Adnan Syed was granted five years of supervised release under Maryland's Juvenile Restoration Act by a Baltimore judge, avoiding his mandatory return to jail. He was taken into custody in 1999 on suspicion of killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Ad

Syed gained national attention after his case was featured on the Serial podcast in 2014. In 2022, prosecutors filed a motion to have his conviction revoked, stating that the state no longer trusted the conviction to be valid.

Ad

Trending

For context, the investigative journalism podcast Serial tells a nonfiction story over several episodes. Its first season focused on the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old student at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore.

Lee was last seen on January 13, 1999, at approximately 3 p.m., according to the Baltimore Sun on March 12, 1999. She was later discovered dead in Leakin Park after being kidnapped in January 1999.

Adnan Syed was convicted for allegedly killing his high school girlfriend

Adnan Syed was born on May 21, 1981, to Shamim Syed and Syed Rahman. He has two siblings, Yusuf Syed and Tanveer Syed. Before a judge overturned his conviction in 2022, Syed spent years fighting accusations that he killed his ex-girlfriend from high school. His case gained attention in 2014 when the first season of the Serial podcast questioned his conviction.

Ad

The Serial program put doubt on the case's facts 14 years after his conviction. The podcast disclosed that Syed had an alibi witness who claimed to have been with him at a library when Lee was murdered.

As reported by the Associated Press on March 6, Judge Jennifer Schiffer agreed to reduce Adnan Syed's sentence to time served, in accordance with a recently passed state law that provides a pathway to release for those convicted of crimes committed as minors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The judge ruled that Syed would serve five years of supervised probation. The same outlet stated that Schiffer further wrote in the decision:

“After considering the entire record, the court concludes that the Defendant is not a danger to the public and that the interests of justice will be better served by a reduced sentence."

Adnan Syed was charged with multiple charges, including murder

Ad

The testimony of Adnan Syed's friend, Jay Wilds, who claimed to have helped Syed in burying her body, was a key component of the prosecution's case. According to the mobile tower information, Syed lived close to the park where Lee's body was discovered. The case was handled as a homicide right away.

On February 12, an unnamed source alerted law enforcement that Adnan Syed could be a suspect. Adnan Syed, who was 17 when Lee died, was charged with murder, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Ad

Lee's family experienced "some closure and some peace" after Syed was apprehended on February 28, 1999, at 6 a.m. Following a second trial that lasted six weeks, Syed was convicted of Lee's murder on February 25, 2000, and sentenced to life in prison.

Ad

Syed's first trial resulted in a mistrial. On September 19, 2022, a judge reversed the conviction, citing the prosecution's failure to provide the defense with potentially useful evidence.

Syed was released from prison after serving 23 years. However, in 2023, Adnan Syed was charged again. A year later, the Maryland Supreme Court judge ordered a trial judge to reschedule the hearing that led to his release.

In February 2025, Baltimore prosecutors withdrew their motion to overturn Syed's conviction, citing the conviction's faulty statements. Then, in March 2025, following a protracted appeals procedure, a court lowered Syed's sentence while restoring the murder conviction. As a result, he is exempt from going back to prison, but his conviction for first-degree premeditated murder remains.

Ad

Meanwhile, Syed has maintained his innocence throughout the protracted court case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback