Timeline explored: 5 key details about the Adnan Syed case

Adnan Syed's prolonged legal battle has become the subject of many documentaries and shows over the years. On Tuesday, ID is also scheduled to re-air an updated version of its special, titled Adnan Syed: Overturned, following Syed's release from prison after nearly 23 years. A Baltimore Circuit Judge recently vacated his conviction after revelations of a wrongful conviction surfaced.

The judgment was delivered after years of wait and thorough examination of the case and evidence presented during his initial trial in 2000. While many causes aided the process, one key factor was Sarah Koenig and her podcast titled Serial, which covered the subject earlier in 2014 for its first ever season, as it garnered the attention of millions.

Now that the case has resurfaced, after progressing on the sidelines for over two decades, let's explore the timeline of events and key details surrounding the case that led to the overturning of Adnan Syed's life sentence.

Five essential facts about Adnan Syed's prolonged case (timeline explored)

1) Adnan Syed became the prime suspect in Hae Min Lee's 1999 murder case

Syed's former girlfriend and classmate, Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old Woodlawn High School student from Baltimore, was last seen alive on January 13, 1999, after which she mysteriously disappeared. Her body was discovered by authorities about a month later in Baltimore's Leakin Park.

Adnan, who was 17 at the time, was the main suspect in the killing. One of his classmates, Jay Wilds, claimed that he confessed to the killing. Additionally, Wilds stated that he had assisted the accused in disposing of Lee's body at Leakin Park. On February 28, 1999, Wilds' initial police interrogation was captured on camera and on the same day, Syed was arrested.

2) Syed was found guilty by a jury in 2000

In 2000, a jury determined that Adnan Syed was responsible for premeditated murder, kidnapping, robbery, and false imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee's murder. He was accused of choking Lee to death and then burying her remains in Baltimore's Leakin Park with the assistance of a friend. The evidence included the GPS location and witness testimony from Jay Wilds.

Wilds, Syed's former classmate, who claimed to have assisted the accused in disposing of Lee's body, stood out as the key witness in the accused's trial. It is highly unlikely that the state could have ever taken him to trial without Jay's confession, which was crucial to the prosecution's case. Syed was found guilty on February 25, 2000. He was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 30 years.

3) A podcast titled Serial debuted in 2014, covering Adnan Syed's case

In 2014, Sarah Koenig's podcast titled Serial dropped its first season covering Adnan Syed's case and re-examining every intricate detail. With its debut season, Koenig and Julie Snyder's investigative podcast, produced by This American Life, piqued the public's curiosity.

The podcast planted doubts in the minds of millions surrounding Syed's years-old conviction while also raising questions around Jay's witness testimony and portraying him as a petty weed dealer. The podcast also pinpointed the discrepancies in his initial police statement and final testimony, which was delivered during the 2000 trial. It also led to theorists and supporters forming a social media movement.

4) Maryland's Juvenile Restoration Act in 2021 brought hope for Syed

Maryland passed the Juvenile Restoration Act about a year ago in 2021. It enables individuals who have served at least 20 years in jail for a crime they committed as minors to request a sentence reduction in court.

When Adnan Syed was detained for murdering Hae Min Lee, he was only 17 years old and was convicted at the age of 18. Syed's legal representative, Erica Suter, handed his case over to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office on October 2, 2021, the day the statute came into force.

5) By September 2022, Adnan Syed's conviction was overturned by a Baltimore court

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn overturned Syed's conviction after nearly 23 years, passing the judgment that he was wrongly convicted and the legal proceedings of the trial were violated back then, given that the prosecution withheld essential information from the defense which could have helped in proving the accused's innocence.

Although the charges have been vacated for now, Adnan remains under house arrest for the next 30 days while the prosecution decides whether to retry him or drop all charges against him. He has not been exonerated as of yet. Furthermore, two other potential suspects who could have murdered Hae Min Lee in 1999 have surfaced recently in the course of the case's development.

Reportedly, prosecutor Marilyn Mosby commented on the situation, saying,

"Our prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of victims of crime but when the evidence exists to exonerate those that have been falsely accused and convicted."

