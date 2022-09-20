Who killed Hae Min Lee? Alternate suspect list explored as Adnan Syed has sentence vacated

On September 19, 2022, 41-year-old Adnan Syed, the man convicted in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, had his sentence overturned after developments in the case indicated that he may have been innocent.
It was reported that on February 9, 1999, the body of Hae Min Lee was discovered partially buried in Leakin Park, Baltimore. In 2000, prosecutors accused Adnan Syed of murdering Lee on the grounds that he was the victim's former boyfriend. Using mobile records, authorities determined Syed may have been in the same area as Lee when she was killed. BBC has, however, reported that this has since been deemed unreliable evidence.
As per USA Today, at age 19, Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Hae Min Lee. He made multiple appeals, claiming his innocence, but they remained fruitless until this year. While prosecutors claim they have two alternate suspects, neither has been named.
New developments in the Hae Min Lee case
In an official press release, Marilyn Mosby, the lead prosecutor of the case, said that new evidence has emerged indicating that authorities have discovered additional suspects who are more likely to have been involved in the murder of Hae Min Lee.
Mosby said that the prosecution team is ensuring that if Adnan Syed is indeed innocent, he will get justice.
She said:
"Our prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of victims of crime but when the evidence exists to exonerate those that have been falsely accused and convicted."
In an official statement, Syed's defense team stated that new evidence might have been released.
Their spokesperson wrote:
"(There is new evidence) concerning the possible involvement of two alternative suspects. (Legal parties) have identified significant reliability issues regarding the most critical pieces of evidence at trial.”
Judge Melissa Phinn clarified that while Syed's sentence has been vacated, he has not been deemed innocent. Instead, there will be a retrial based on evidence that was not previously considered.
Judge Phinn's motion read:
“To be clear, the State is not asserting at this time that Defendant is innocent. (The prosecution) no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction.”
According to BBC, authorities stated that the other two suspects have a history of abuse against women. Both suspects allegedly had charges of violence leveled at them before and after the murder of Hae Min Lee.