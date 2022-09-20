Who killed Hae Min Lee? Alternate suspect list explored as Adnan Syed has sentence vacated

On September 19, 2022, 41-year-old Adnan Syed, the man convicted in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, had his sentence overturned after developments in the case indicated that he may have been innocent.

It was reported that on February 9, 1999, the body of Hae Min Lee was discovered partially buried in Leakin Park, Baltimore. In 2000, prosecutors accused Adnan Syed of murdering Lee on the grounds that he was the victim's former boyfriend. Using mobile records, authorities determined Syed may have been in the same area as Lee when she was killed. BBC has, however, reported that this has since been deemed unreliable evidence.

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli You can simultaneously be happy that Adnan Syed is coming home and demand that Hae Min Lee's killer should be found & that her family finally finds peace. Both, in fact, are connected. This was an utter failure of the criminal justice system. They imprisoned the wrong man. You can simultaneously be happy that Adnan Syed is coming home and demand that Hae Min Lee's killer should be found & that her family finally finds peace. Both, in fact, are connected. This was an utter failure of the criminal justice system. They imprisoned the wrong man.

As per USA Today, at age 19, Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Hae Min Lee. He made multiple appeals, claiming his innocence, but they remained fruitless until this year. While prosecutors claim they have two alternate suspects, neither has been named.

New developments in the Hae Min Lee case

In an official press release, Marilyn Mosby, the lead prosecutor of the case, said that new evidence has emerged indicating that authorities have discovered additional suspects who are more likely to have been involved in the murder of Hae Min Lee.

Mosby said that the prosecution team is ensuring that if Adnan Syed is indeed innocent, he will get justice.

She said:

"Our prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of victims of crime but when the evidence exists to exonerate those that have been falsely accused and convicted."

In an official statement, Syed's defense team stated that new evidence might have been released.

Their spokesperson wrote:

"(There is new evidence) concerning the possible involvement of two alternative suspects. (Legal parties) have identified significant reliability issues regarding the most critical pieces of evidence at trial.”

Farrah Khan @farrahsafiakhan I hope Hae Min Lee's family is also wrapped in care. She should still be here. I hope Hae Min Lee's family is also wrapped in care. She should still be here. https://t.co/yRNgu9bdW0

Judge Melissa Phinn clarified that while Syed's sentence has been vacated, he has not been deemed innocent. Instead, there will be a retrial based on evidence that was not previously considered.

Judge Phinn's motion read:

“To be clear, the State is not asserting at this time that Defendant is innocent. (The prosecution) no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction.”

Celina Tebor @CelinaTebor



No matter the result of today's hearing, it will be a difficult day for Hae Min Lee's family. As we await news about #AdnanSyed , a gentle reminder that the people involved in this case are real human beings and not just fictional characters in a true crime podcast.No matter the result of today's hearing, it will be a difficult day for Hae Min Lee's family. As we await news about #AdnanSyed, a gentle reminder that the people involved in this case are real human beings and not just fictional characters in a true crime podcast. No matter the result of today's hearing, it will be a difficult day for Hae Min Lee's family.

According to BBC, authorities stated that the other two suspects have a history of abuse against women. Both suspects allegedly had charges of violence leveled at them before and after the murder of Hae Min Lee.

