Could Adnan Syed go back to prison? Next steps explored ahead of ID's Adnan Syed: Overturned

ID's Adnan Syed: Overturned, an updated version of a 2016 special titled Adnan Syed: Innocent or Guilty?, will re-air on the network this Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET, following the recent events that made headlines nationwide.

Adnan Syed, 41, who was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, was released from jail earlier this month after serving more than two decades in prison. Prosecutors are currently weighing their options after effectively petitioning to overturn his murder conviction. Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn passed the judgment after concerns were raised about the trial and the evidence. The judge also ordered a fresh trial.

Regardless, Syed wasn't exonerated and remains under house arrest at the moment while the prosecution decides whether to retry him or dismiss the accusations within 30 days' time. The case that garnered the attention of millions remains intense, given that the claims don't prove Mr. Syed's innocence, but have given authorities the names of two other potential suspects.

Here's more to learn about the upcoming steps in Adnan Syed's case ahead of ID's special premiere.

Prosection to determine whether to retry Adnan Syed or drop all charges within 30 days

In 2000, Adnan Syed was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 1999. The accused was 17 years old when the incident occurred and was convicted at the age of 18 the following year.

The case generated a great deal of curiosity amongst true-crime fans and theorists alike after it was covered in the highly acclaimed podcast titled Serial in 2014. It was then that concerns questioning the evidence used against Syed during the trial emerged. Additionally, a later examination revealed that certain pieces of evidence were withheld from the defense which could have proved his innocence.

After identifying two alternative suspects who had been known to police since the 1999 murder and might as well be guilty of the crime, prosecutors claimed they lacked "confidence in the integrity of the conviction." Although their names weren't revealed, one of the suspects is reportedly a serial r*pist while another even threatened the victim to "make her disappear" before the murder.

According to the BBC, lead prosecutor Marilyn Mosby stated:

"Our prosecutors have been sworn to not only aggressively advocate on behalf of victims of crime but when the evidence exists to exonerate those that have been falsely accused and convicted."

Prosecutors now have 30 days to determine whether to pursue a fresh trial for Syed or withdraw the charges against him now that his conviction has been overturned and he remains under house arrest. In the event that Lee's murder case is reopened, relevant findings may support Syed's defense. In this regard, the two potential alternative suspects may help in proving his innocence after all.

Additionally, it could finally bring about much-needed closure for the heartbroken Lee family, whose trauma has been continually growing over the past two decades.

Reportedly, irrefutable DNA evidence will be required to retry Adnan Syed

According to Doug Colbert, a University of Maryland law professor who formerly defended Syed, any plausible trial would require irrefutable DNA evidence linking Syed effectively to Lee's murder.

Consequently, Colbert predicted that state attorney/prosecutor Marilyn Mosby "will reach closure and conclude that she's not able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt" without the discovery of solid DNA or new convincing testimony evidence.

Mosby, however, stated that based on the findings of currently underway DNA tests, she might feel at ease not only deciding against a retrial but also being able to refer to Syed as "innocent." A spokesperson for the prosecution reportedly claimed that some of Lee's clothes, including shoes, pantyhose, and a jacket, are still awaiting DNA testing.

The prosecutor stated:

"If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he is is innocent. If it comes back to two alternative suspects, I will certify that he’s innocent. If it comes back to Adnan Syed, the state is still in a position to proceed upon the prosecution."

Stay tuned to learn more about Adnan Syed's conviction, which was very recently overturned.

