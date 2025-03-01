  • home icon
Pantsuits and Lawsuits: Everything to know about Arizona and Michigan attorneys' new legal podcast

By Bias Sinha
Modified Mar 01, 2025 20:14 GMT
2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 3 - Source: Getty
Dana Nessel has launched her podcast with Kris Mayes (Image via Getty Images)

On Friday, February 28, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed that she is starting a new podcast called Pantsuits and Lawsuits, featuring Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Pantsuits and Lawsuits is a biweekly podcast that is available on several platforms, such as Apple and Spotify.

Legal experts, decision-makers, and a variety of regular Arizonans and Michiganders will be featured on Pantsuits and Lawsuits. In a news release on Friday, Nessel discussed the same and said:

“I am thrilled to be working alongside my friend and colleague Attorney General Mayes as we break down important legal issues in a fun and insightful way."
She continued:

"We want to highlight the real-world impact of the law, and we can’t wait for you to join us for thought-provoking, informative, and enjoyable discussions.”

The program is "a powerhouse perspective on news, justice, and everything in between," according to the press statement.

Exploring the themes and topics discussed in Pantsuits and Lawsuits episodes

In the same podcast, Attorneys General Mayes and Nessel will simplify difficult legal subjects in each episode in a way that is interesting, educational, and understandable for listeners.

They will further examine significant court decisions and state and federal policy discussions using their knowledge, wit, and direct communication. They will also talk about the role that attorneys generally play in influencing justice. Talking about the same during the same press conference, Mayes said:

“I’m excited to join my friend, Attorney General Dana Nessel, as we pull back the curtain on the important work we are doing to protect individual rights and uphold the rule of law.."
She continued:

"We can’t wait to have real conversations about the law, how it affects everyday people, and why it all matters.”
On the other hand, announcing the same on X on the same day, Dana uploaded a video whose caption read:

"Whether we’re prosecuting criminals, protecting residents from scammers or holding Donald Trump accountable, AZ AG @krismayes and I are always busy. Tune in to Pantsuits & Lawsuits for an inside look at our exciting, impactful work. First episode airing tomorrow!"
Meanwhile, in the podcast, listeners will get a glimpse of the job attorneys generally do to protect and serve their communities through these conversations. Special guests, including legislators and legal experts, will be featured in the Pantsuits and Lawsuits episodes to provide a range of viewpoints on important legal issues that the states and the country are currently facing.

As of now, three episodes of the podcast have been released. In the first episode, the hosts talk about how they became the top legal officers of their respective states and why they chose to start a podcast together in the inaugural episode.

In episode two of Pantsuits and Lawsuits, the pair highlights the risks associated with "pig butchering" scams that prey on the elderly in their states. AARP's Mark Fetterhoff and Alex Juarez also join them to talk about ways consumers can spot scammers and safeguard themselves.

youtube-cover
They also provide a logical breakdown of the legal system. Litigation 101, a crash education on how legal action functions as a defense, why cases take so long, and the true meaning of phrases like standing, is then covered.

The AGs explore the history of birthright citizenship as it is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution in the third episode of Pantsuits and Lawsuits, following their recent court victories that temporarily blocked an unlawful executive order that forbade birthright citizenship.

They also dive deeper into the opposition to the executive order issued by the Trump Administration that aims to reinterpret birthright citizenship. Two campaigners, Reyna Montoya, founder of the Aliento Education Fund, and Susan Reed, co-founder of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, join them

They all dissect the effects of this law on the Fourteenth Amendment on a constitutional, legal, and human level.

Pantsuits and Lawsuits podcast will be released bi-weekly.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
