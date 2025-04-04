⁠⁠Everything we know about Tay-K’s ongoing second murder trial

Rapper Tay-K is back in court as his second murder trial started proceedings, in San Antonio, on Monday (March 31).

Born Taymor McIntyre, the rapper is being tried for "capital murder" in connection with a 2017 robbery, where photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar was shot and killed near a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio.

Police officials claim that Tay-K was the shooter, and suggest the rapper committed this crime while allegedly "on the run" for his involvement in the 2016 murder of Ethan Walker.

According to local news station KSAT, the rapper's trial began in Bexar County, Texas court, earlier this week. With the jury having been selected, the case kicked off with official testimony on Tuesday.

"A promising career, possibly in photography, a difficult field where you take chances and do things for nothing. That's what [Mark Anthony Saldivar] wanted, he had a chance that day to take some photographs of an up-and-coming rapper," prosecutors stated.

Last February, Taymor McIntyre rejected a plea deal for the 2017 robbery and shooting. If convicted, the rapper potentially faces life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Tay is currently serving a 55-year sentence, after being found guilty in 2019, for his involvement in the 2016 murder of Ethan Walker. The attempted robbery and home invasion took place in Mansfield, Texas, perpetrated by the rapper and six other individuals.

It was during this time when he was placed under house arrest, that Tay-K gained internet notoriety after he cut off his ankle monitor and went on the run. He would then also release his most popular single to date - The Race.

Entering its third day of testimony, rapper Taymor McIntyre's second murder trial continues with jurors being presented with crime scene video footage and further testimony from police investigators and witnesses.

The capital trial revolves around the 2017 murder of San Antonio photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar, who police allege was shot and killed by Tay-K while he was on the run from the police.

Prosecutors claim that McIntyre fatally shot Saldivar after "stealing his camera gear," with police suggesting the rapper went on to rob and assault a 65-year-old in Arlington, Texas, before U.S. Marshals apprehended him in New Jersey in June 2017.

Investigators took the stand today to testify on the surveillance video that was captured, showing the North Side parking lot of a Chick-fil-A. Saldivar was reportedly found dead at the scene, with marijuana supposedly "stuffed in his mouth".

"You can see a black car enter the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A. The complainant was on the hood of the car and then the front passenger exited the vehicle, appearing to have a white shirt on. You see the complainant fall off the hood of the vehicle and then the black car takes off," Investigators stated.

Over the last two days, Witnesses have taken the stand claiming they had seen Saldivar fighting with unknown individuals inside a car before supposedly being "pushed out" and getting onto the vehicle's hood.

Tay-K's attorney argues that while witness accounts and video footage present evidence of Mark Anthony Saldivar's death, prosecutors have failed to present sufficient evidence that confirms Taymor McIntyre was the gunman or if a robbery had even occurred.

While legal proceedings continue to unfold, the case is expected to last another week before the jury rules on the rapper's involvement in the 2017 murder of Mark Anthony Saldivar.

Since Tay-K was under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting, he will not be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, hence facing a maximum of life behind bars.

Over the past few years, while serving time in prison, Taymor McIntyre has also been charged with smuggling "prohibited substances" into the facility.

