"That cut wasn't there when he went in"— Fans raise concern over recent pictures of Tay K's neck at court appearance

Pictures from California rapper Taymor Travon McIntyre aka Tay K's recent court appearance raised concerns online. The 24-year-old is currently serving time in prison over his alleged involvement in a 2016 murder, for which he was sentenced to 55 years.

Tayis is awaiting a separate trial for a 2017 murder. He was arrested in June 2017 at only 17 years old. According to court documents obtained by XXL Magazine on Friday, during his latest court date, which supposedly occurred around November 22, Tay's next trial is scheduled for February 10, 2025.

Photos from the court appearance emerged online, showing a cut mark along one side of the young rapper's neck, reaching towards his nape. Popular streamer DJ Akademiks and some others shared these pictures. One Instagram user commented under Akademiks' post, noting the cut was not present on Tay K's neck when he went to prison.

"Damn, that cut wasn't there when he went in ...someone tried to take Tay K out?"

Some others suggested that someone might have tried to harm the rapper while he was in prison. Additionally, others noted that despite the cut on Tay's neck, the rapper was supposedly working out in jail.

A few others wrote that Tay K looked older than his age, as the rapper had his glasses on.

Tay K is currently awaiting trial for a 2017 murder

In July 2016, Tay-K accompanied a group of six people to invade the home of 17-year-old Zachary Beloate in Mansfield, Texas. The group intended to rob Zachary of his money and drugs, but the incident resulted in Zachary’s friend Ethan Walker getting shot and killed.

The Long Beach-born rapper was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and pleaded guilty in a July 2019 trial. On July 23, 2019, Tay K’s 55-year sentence was confirmed.

However, Tay got involved in criminal activities while under house arrest after being out on bond. He reportedly cut off the GPS monitor from his ankle and went on to release a music video for The Race. While on the run, Tay allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery in Texas in April 2017.

In May 2017, Tay attempted another robbery when he attacked 65-year-old Owney Pepe. U.S. Marshalls eventually apprehended the rapper in Elizabeth City, New Jersey, in June 2017.

Tay K is currently awaiting trial for Mark Anthony’s murder in 2017. The rapper was offered a plea deal in February but rejected it upon his attorney’s advice, deciding to proceed with a trial instead.

During his February 2025 court hearing, if convicted, Tay K is likely to receive life in prison without the prospect of parole.

