What is the beef between Cardi B and Offset? Timeline explored as rapper alleges estranged husband of harassment

Cardi B and Offset are making controversial headlines again following the former's latest Twitter Spaces rant, where she accused her estranged husband of harassment.

The Atlanta rap duo's romantic relationship has seemingly endured multiple public breakups, fights, and alleged scandals, following their marriage on September 20, 2017.

In her recent Twitter Spaces, Cardi B dropped some very serious accusations against her estranged husband. The WAP rapper claims their relationship has become difficult ever since they decided to go their separate ways, stating:

"He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life. He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem."

Cardi went on to accuse Offset of harassing the man she's been seeing. Additionally, she also alleges that the former Migos rapper has been working with an unnamed blogger to "shine a spotlight" on her personal and dating life for several months.

"He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex. You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months. This is my p***y, I give it to whoever I want to. If that b*tch don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.," Cardi B claims.

According to Cardi, her estranged husband's new girlfriend has also been allegedly harassing her. The Grammy-winning rapper claims Offset sent her "explicit voicemails" and even attempted to beat up her friend.

At the time of this writing, Offset or his team have yet to respond to the multiple allegations placed against him by his estranged wife.

Relationship Explored: Revisiting Cardi B and Offset's Ongoing Beef

Cardi B's latest statements, made during her Twitter Spaces, have gone viral across social media, with users highlighting the multiple allegations the rapper has placed against Offset.

From allegations of revenge p*rn to threats, Cardi's accusations have stirred a rise in social interest in the Atlanta rap duo's personal lives. Both rappers have been together since early 2017, secretly getting married in the same year, and have since welcomed three children together.

Offset (L) and Cardi B (R) attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Image via Getty/Mike Coppola)

Having been married for over six years, the musical pairing's relationship has faced its fair share of ups and downs, given that both rappers command a massive social media and online presence.

Offset and Cardi B have broken up and gotten back together several times during their marriage, with a source close to them reportedly calling their relationship "tumultuous" during a statement to People's Magazine in 2023.

In August 2023, Cardi threatened to sue a social media user, who had allegedly used AI-generated content to lie and spread rumors about Offset cheating. Later in December of the same year, she publicly criticized her husband online, calling him a liar.

In a May 2024 cover story with Rolling Stones Magazine, Cardi opened up about her relationship with Offset, stating:

"Because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

Offset and Cardi B are seen at a Met Gala afterparty on May 06, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Gotham)

Their most recent split was in August 2024, one day before Cardi announced her third pregnancy, when she officially filed for a divorce from the former Migos rapper, stating in an Instagram post:

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

In an emotional rant, uploaded to social media on January 2025, Cardi accused Offset and his mother of allegedly stealing from her, fueling online speculations regarding the state of their estranged marriage.

Cardi B's latest Twitter rant comes only a few months after she accused her estranged husband of supposedly "ruining her Valentine's Day". While the status of her current relationship remains unconfirmed, reports of her spending time with NFL star Stefon Diggs have sparked several rumors surrounding her personal life.

"The internet is ins*ne. All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny," Cardi addressed the fan speculation during a 2024 Instagram Live.

At the time of this writing, there is no evidence to back up some of the heavier allegations made by Cardi B, which includes accusations of him colluding with a blogger to sabotage her career.

There are also no official legal reports and cases filed against Offset regarding the allegations of revenge p*rn and death threats.

While it still remains unclear whether these new allegations will have legal ramifications for Offset, Cardi B's latest statement has brought up discussions regarding her ongoing divorce from the former Migos rapper.

