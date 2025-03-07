I don't think people want another WAP" — Ebro Darden weighs in on Cardi B dropping new music in 2025

Radio personality and presenter Ebro Darden recently shared his thoughts on Cardi B's upcoming music during an Apple Music podcast. In a video clip from the podcast, uploaded to X by @Chatni**a101 on Friday, March 7, Darden discussed fans' potential expectations from the Up rapper's new album, saying:

Ad

"Her only path forward, in my opinion, is to get to these raps and be personal. I don't think people want another WAP... I don't think that's what people's at. I think if it is her and Megan or her and Sexxy Red, they need really kinda be talking sh*t and be as personal as possible and the beat's gotta be hard. Anything that's too prop, too mainstream, is a risk at this point, I'm gonna say."

Ad

Trending

He further added:

"The more she goes back towards street - and that's tough 'cause she's a mom of three - she's super wealthy, so it's hard to tap into that."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Cardi B's last album, Invasion of Privacy, was released seven years ago, in April 2018, debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Cardi B talked about dropping her next album in 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The discussion surrounding Cardi B's upcoming rap album comes months after the Rodeo rapper announced that she would drop her sophomore album in 2025.

According to a Billboard article published November 11, 2024, Cardi told fans during an Instagram livestream that she had been "wilding out lately" but was looking forward to "get [her] f**king life together" in 2025. She added:

"I have so much things coming next year. I know next year is gonna be my f**king year. My album will be out. My secret businesses will be out. Hopefully next year I get a little boyfriend."

Ad

The Bongos rapper also reflected on her hectic schedule in recent years, calling 2024 her "rudest year," elaborating:

"This has been the most rudest year I’ve ever experienced. I don’t know what the f**k happened this year. I can’t even tell you. A b***h got knocked up, a b***h f**king fell in love, then fell out of love, then got a divorce… I’m going through a very different transition in my f**king life."

Ad

Both Cardi B's personal and professional lives have had an eventful 2024. On the personal front, Cardi B welcomed her third child - a daughter - in September, weeks after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. The former couple also exchanged jabs over social media in the weeks that followed.

Professionally, the No Love rapper expanded her Whipshots business while releasing multiple singles, including Enough (Miami), Punteria - with Shakira, Like What (Freestyle), and Wanna Be with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an earlier conversation with fans on X Spaces (on October 16, 2024), the Bronx native hinted at her long-awaited LP while discussing a business trip to Los Angeles. Cardi said:

"I’m also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, ‘What the f**k, b***h?’ But it’s something that’s gonna be done really f**king quick. It’s just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come out so we gotta do it again."

Ad

While Cardi didn't reveal the name of her album, she did claim that it was going to be "amazing and unique" and apologized for the delay.

Additionally, Cardi B was highly active in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, publicly supporting Kamala Harris and even speaking at one of her final campaign rallies on November 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback