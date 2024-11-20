5 most controversial Cardi B song lyrics of all time

Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers. The 32-year-old New York-based rapper became a mainstay in the music industry after the release of her critically acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The album debuted atop the Billboard 200, achieving the largest streaming week for a female rap album and earning Billboard's title of top female rap album of the 2010s. Cardi gained fame for her bold, unfiltered lyrics, often reflecting her rise to stardom, hustle, and industry dynamics, sometimes sparking controversy.

Some of Cardi B's song lyrics that have sparked controversy

1) First, that bi**h hate me, then this bi**h hate me / And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?

Some fans and media believed that the above-mentioned lyrics were directed towards the rapper's longtime rival, Nicki Minaj and JT of City Girls (Image via YouTube/Cardi B)

Cardi B released Like What Freestyle on March 1, 2024, which samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit track, She’s a Bi**h. Some fans and media believed that the above-mentioned lyrics were directed towards longtime rival, Nicki Minaj and JT of City Girls.

Cardi B had a public beef with JT in 2022, where she referred to the rapper as a lap dog and the latter responded by asking her to go fetch a real talent.

2) I fight for my b****** and I'm fightin' over d*** too

Cardi collaborated with GloRilla to release Tomorrow 2, and her lyrics on the track stirred up controversy as fans disagreed with the message of the verse (Image via YouTube/theofficialGloRilla)

In September 2022, Cardi collaborated with GloRilla to release Tomorrow 2, and her lyrics on the track stirred up controversy as fans disagreed with the message of the verse. According to a report by HipHopDX on December 29, 2022, the New York-based rapper shared a video on the same day, which she captioned: “Don’t Drag Me,” and addressed the opinions on X concerning her song.

"I been seeing a lot of tweets going viral talking bout, when Cardi say [‘I’m fighting for my bi***es and I’m fighting over di**, too‘] they not feeling her like that. But this is my thing. If a bi*** go through your purse and she steal some of your money, you not gonna fight that bi***? Yeah, bi***. You gonna fight for your money, right?"

She further explained the rationale behind her lyrics:

So, if a n-gga is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that shit. And a bi*** go take him from you, you not gonna fight over that d***?”

3) Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah/ Yeah, you fu**in' with some wet-a** p****/ Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-a** p****/ Give me everything you got for this wet-a** p****

The rap song, infamous for its bold lyrics about s*xual fantasies, received heavy backlash upon its release (Image via YouTube/ cardi B)

Perhaps Cardi B’s most controversial song yet, WAP, an acronym for Wet A** P**** was released on August 7, 2020, and features Houston-born rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The rap song, infamous for its bold lyrics about s*xual fantasies, received heavy backlash upon its release. According to GQ on August 14, 2020, James P. Bradley, a Republican politician criticized the song’s lyrics saying:

"Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which I heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears, and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

Another Republican politician, DeAnna Lorraine, tweeted on August 7, 2020:

"Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song."

4) I like ni**as that been in and outta jail (Huh?)

Cardi uses the above lines to seemingly express her interest in ex-convicts. The rapper hasn’t given any meaning to the lyrics leaving listeners to offer their interpretations. (Image via YouTube/ Cardi B)

Cardi B released her first collaborative track with SZA, I Do, in April 2018. In the song, both artists celebrate doing what they want and brag about their material possessions. Cardi uses the above lines to seemingly express her interest in ex-convicts. The Genius site gives an interpretation of the lyrics:

"Cardi here states she’s into danger, which also serves as a metaphor for her life and her career choices; being a musician is a risky choice and she came out of the danger zone."

The rapper hasn’t given any meaning to the lyrics leaving listeners to offer their interpretations.

5) I could be your lipstick just for one night…I steal your b****, have her down with the scissor

The rap song, which explores themes of female empowerment, self-love, and bisexuality, was criticized upon its release. Cardi B’s lines above and Rita Ora’s chorus resulted in backlash as pop artist Hayley Kiyoko, on May 11, 2024, described the lyrics as tone-deaf (Image via YouTube/ Rita Ora

In May 2018, Rita Ora featured Cardi B on the track, Girls. The rap song, which explores themes of female empowerment, self-love, and bisexuality, was criticized upon its release. Cardi B’s lines above and Rita Ora’s chorus resulted in backlash as pop artist Hayley Kiyoko, on May 11, 2024, described the lyrics as tone-deaf and added:

“This type of message is dangerous because it completely belittles and invalidates the very pure feelings of the entire community.”

Rita Ora issued an apology on May 14, 2018, tweeting:

“I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

On November 17, 2024, she appeared on Instagram Live and gave updates on her much-awaited sophomore album. She revealed that her second album, amongst other projects, will be released in 2025.

