"I bought everything you own" — Snoop Dogg seemingly disses Suge Knight in his new album "Iz It a Crime?"

Snoop Dogg released his 21st studio album titled Iz It A Crime? on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The surprise project featured some popular names including Wiz Khalifa, Sexyy Red and Pharrell.

Meanwhile, what caught fans' attention was Dogg apparently dissing Suge Knight in one of the tracks of the album.

In the track titled ShutYoBitchAssUp, Snoop rapped:

“I can see why you mad/ I bought everything you own/ Now you in PC snitching on the phone/ It's a time and a place..."

Although Snoop didn't say the lyrics were about Suge, many people online speculated they were and shared their thoughts on social media.

In the above rap lyrics, Snoop Dogg could be referring to him acquiring Death Row Records, and Suge being in prison. For the unversed, the record label was originally founded by Suge Knight in 1991, along with The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, and Dick Griffey.

The same record label was also responsible for launching some popular artists including Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, as well as Dr. Dre. Further in the lyrics, Snoop apparently claimed that Suge was in protective custody, possibly cooperating with the authorities.

Many netizens too reacted to this alleged diss from Snoop's end.

The title track of Snoop Dogg's latest album reportedly heavily sampled Sade's Is It A Crime

According to reports by Billboard, the title track of Snoop Dogg's latest album heavily sampled from Sade's 1985 track Is It A Crime. On May 13, Snoop appeared on Access Hollywood and opened up about his inspiration behind the name of this project.

During the conversation, the rapper said:

"Just some of the things that I do, that I’ve done, that have been speculation, and I just want to ask the question, ‘Is it a crime? Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do...'"

Some popular tracks of this album are Intro, Unsung Heroes, Can't Get Enough, You Want My All, Snoop Will Make You Dance, Let Me Love You, Just The Way It Iz, Joy, and Keep It Movin, to name a few.

In separate news about Snoop, on May 14, he appeared on The Breakfast Club. During the conversation, he shared his inspiration of continuing to rap even if he belonged to the older lot of artists in the hip-hop domain. He revealed how much he loved to rap and also to make music. Snoop continued:

"I’m an MC and I love to rap and I love to make music, and people love my voice and they love when I make great records. When I don’t make great records, people let me know that as well."

According to Snoop, a lot of times when he got to hear criticism about his work, he decided to see himself as a musician first, and not a rapper. Snoop Dogg claimed that "they try to put a cap on you", when someone solely recognized as a rapper.

As for Snoop Dogg's latest album, it has been released just a few months after he dropped his 20th album Missionary in December 2024. This album too included multiple guest features like those from Eminem, Jelly Roll, 50 Cent, and Jhené Aiko.

Netizens currently seemed quite excited with his latest release.

