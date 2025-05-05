Snoop Dogg has one-word response to IShowSpeed taking a selfie with his look-alike thinking he was the rapper

On May 4, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram and uploaded a post in which IShowSpeed could be seen taking a selfie with his look-alike. The post by Snoop came with a caption that read:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 almost"

The reaction gained massive attention online. Netizens joined in with some hilarious comments, which took it to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, the rapper's Instagram post amassed more than 250K likes and over 2.5K comments within just 24 hours of its upload. The post was further circulated several times on other social media platforms like X, garnering more popularity. As of now, IShowSpeed has not responded to the legendary rapper.

The video captured IShowSpeed at what looked like a public event. Speed was seen excitedly taking a selfie with a man he possibly mistook for Snoop Dogg. The man who resembled Snoop was wearing a pair of sunglasses, a headscarf, and chains.

@FearedBuck also shared the clip on X and garnered many responses. Many netizens even stated that the man in the clip resembled the rapper a fair bit. Some even ended up being surprised to know that the man wasn't Snoop Dogg. One user (@heatjon) commented:

"Wait that’s not snoop? 😭"

According to reports by Newsbreak, this wasn't the first time a Snoop Dogg look-alike made it to the headlines. Philstar reported that one such look-alike of the rapper was seen on It's Showtime last year in October.

Snoop Dogg's deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios

Snoop Dogg entered a new business deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. On April 23, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley announced that the deal would cover several aspects, including films, television, and streaming. According to Langley:

"Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project."

Langley added that they were excited for Snoop Dogg to join their team of creative partners. According to Variety, this wouldn't be the first time that the rapper decided to collaborate with NBCU. He had previously been a judge on The Voice. The outlet further highlighted that Snoop was also involved in NBC and Peacock's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

As per the new deal, Snoop Dogg would be a coach for the upcoming season of The Voice. He has previously been a coach for the 26th season of the show. Snoop has also signed a deal in the past for a reality show titled Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, based on his family on E!. Explaining his journey with NBCU, Snoop Dogg said:

"Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home."

All eyes are currently on what projects and ventures Snoop Dogg will develop under this new partnership.

