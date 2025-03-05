Why was Snoop Dogg in a wheelchair? Revisiting rapper's 1994 MTV VMAs performance as he sings "Murder Was the Case” on the Front Porch

Snoop Dogg performed at Noochie's Front Porch on Tuesday, March 4, and fans couldn't get enough. He also reenacted the "Murder Was the Case" moment from the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. For the record, Murder Was the Case was part of Snoop's debut album, Doggystyle, which dropped in 1993.

Ad

What caught the most attention during Snoop's recent performance was his entrance in a wheelchair, directly referencing the rapper's 1994 MTV VMAs performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At the 1994 VMAs, Snoop made an entrance sitting in a wheelchair while performing Murder Was the Case, which had been released a year earlier. According to a March 4 report by Revolt, the performance symbolized resilience in both music and life.

The song became extremely popular at that time due to its apparent similarities to the rapper's real life. The plot of the track revolved around Snoop getting shot and making a deal with the devil to survive. However, he later regretted his decision.

Ad

The track reportedly mirrored Snoop's legal battles during that period. In 1993, a first-degree murder charge was filed against him for the alleged shooting of a rival gang member. However, he was acquitted of all charges in 1996. The case was sealed just last year.

In January 2024, the rapper filed to seal the case, and the confidentiality request was approved in February. Ceasar McDowell and his nonprofit organization, Unite the People Inc., reportedly assisted the rapper throughout the confidentiality filing process.

Ad

Ad

According to an October 2024 report by Blast, the allegations against Snoop Dogg gained massive traction among the public. He later referenced this in his 1993 song Murder Was the Case.

The 44-minute set of Snoop Dogg in his latest performance included several other tracks

While Snoop Dogg's performance of Murder Was the Case became the highlight of the Front Porch, the rapper also showcased several other songs during his set. This included popular hits like The Next Episode, Tha Shiznit, Deep Cover, and Lay Low.

Ad

Oy Boyz member Boobe's son, Noochie, seemed quite excited about Dogg's performance. According to Revolt, the rapper was likely one of the most high-profile performers at Noochie's platform. For those who are unfamiliar, Noochie created Front Porch to host musical performances.

In 2017, Noochie began recording himself doing freestyling over popular hip-hop tracks and posting them on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. As the series gained traction, he started inviting bigger stars to perform there. According to the outlet, Noochie stated:

Ad

"To be honest, for the artists that come on, my goal is to create the best version of their songs recorded live, period. I want them to be as good as a Grammy Awards show performance."

Ad

According to an article by Washingtonian published in November 2023, Noochie initially had no plans to share the stage with any other artist. Over the years, Noochie's Porch has become one of the hottest concert venues in Washington D.C.

The outlet also reported that several artists, including Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant, and Paul Wall, praised the concept.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback