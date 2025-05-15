Who is Bang Em Smurf? 50 Cent responds after news outlet names him in former G-Unit affiliate’s UK asylum-seeking report

Bang Em Smurf, a US rap artist and reportedly the former associate of 50 Cent, is residing in a Stevenage asylum seeker hotel. The Sun claimed in its May 12 story that Bang Em Smurf is now at the Novotel off the A1(M), which is not open to the public at the moment.

Ad

Smurf was briefly a member of the hip-hop gang and appeared in the music video for the 2003 chart-topper In Da Club. However, after Smurf was arrested for a 2004 New York gunfight, he and 50 Cent allegedly fell out after the rapper refused to pay his $75,000 bail.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, once The Sun uploaded the news on their cover image on May 13 and wrote “50 Cent Rapper Lives at Asylum Hotel,” 50 Cent reshared the post on Instagram on the same day and wrote in the caption:

“I haven’t spoken to this guy in 23 years, I hate that my name is attached to this. I in no way have any association or connection to gangs. I AM NOT GANG GANG! And to you tuff guys HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. @50centaction @bransoncognac.”

Ad

50 Cent’s ex-associate Bang Em Smurf is an actor and rapper

Bang Em Smurf, a member of G Unit, is well-known for his songs 50 Cent: Your Life's on the Line, 50 Cent: In da Club, and Beef III.

In an interview with MRCNN Live, he said he had been living in his birthplace of Trinidad after being deported six years ago. He began working in the rap business when he was 15.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The late Freaky Tah of the rap group Lost Boyz R.I.P. reportedly taught him everything. During the same interview, when questioned about how he was cast in the film You Ain't No Killer, 50 Cent’s ex-associate said:

“I have been putting a lot of work in the streets for years. My work ethic is crazy. I grind. The director Kama from Toronto Canada reached out to me like I got an official role for you & wanted to shoot the conclusion of the movie in my city (Trinidad) he sent the script and I loved it.. and it was on from there history!”

Ad

Additionally, as per Hip Hop Wiki, the Queens native also briefly joined 50 Cent's G-Unit group, but he quit because he allegedly didn't like how his career was being managed. His role as the group's self-described "head of security" involved shielding its artists from numerous conflicts.

The same source stated that later, Bang 'Em established his own label, GF Records, and quickly agreed to a distribution agreement with Koch. He also collaborated with fellow Queens rapper Domination to make several mixtapes in support of their debut, God Giveth God Taketh Away.

Ad

However, Bang 'Em was imprisoned in 2005 for a firearm infraction. In September 2005, while he was still incarcerated, God Giveth God Taketh Away was released.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the meantime, the rapper was believed to have arrived in the UK last year and was allegedly looking for "safety from gangs" back home in Trinidad. As per the Daily Mail’s May 13 report, he said that he travelled to the UK as Universal was allegedly preparing to make a movie out of his 2018 memoir, Wisdom of a Wolf: The G Behind the Unit.

The source then stated that after alleging that gang members in his native Trinidad were threatening him, Bang Em Smurf is reportedly believed to have moved to the UK around the end of 2024. Following the event, Smurf was deported back to Trinidad after spending three and a half years for gun possession.

Ad

On the other hand, Bang Em Smurf hasn’t said anything about his current condition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More