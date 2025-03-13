"You really don’t want to play with me" — 50 Cent trolls Rick Ross again after TMZ publishes his remarks against the rapper over Bow Wow

Continuing the beef between himself and Rick Ross, 50 Cent took to X on March 13, 2025, to troll the rapper again after TMZ published his recent remarks concerning Rick. In his tweet, the rapper wrote:

"TMZ picked it up see, you really don’t want to play with me, I mean really now when you warming the crowd up for Bow Wow everybody gonna notice you keep playing Drake records"

The TMZ piece in question concerned 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, taking a dig at Rick Ross being the special guest at the 2025 instalment of the Millennium Tour alongside artists like Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow. In an Instagram post dated March 11, 2025, Curtis wrote:

“[ninja emoji]’s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow, (BOSS) HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL.”

Additionally, Curtis claimed:

“Them all Drake records that sissy rocking to.”

Under the same Instagram post, 50 Cent took a dig at another rival Big Meech and Floyd Mayweather who was on Rick Ross's side against Curtis. He commented that Floyd and 'big screech' must be bough out calling them 'f*ckin suckers'.

"I’m a send some wings over there"- 50 Cent trolls Rick Ross and Big Meech's son as the two are spotted together at a Wingstop location

While Curtis and Big Meech had amicable relations, the former started taking shots at Meech after he attended a 'Welcome Home' party with Rick Ross in Florida, celebrating the end of his 15-year long prison sentence.

On February 21, 2025, 50 Cent shared a video of Big Meech's son Lil Meech and Ross photographed together at a Wingstop location and captioned it with his version of their conversation, writing:

“He said yo tell ya pop’s , I’m a look out. what’s the address, I’m a send some wings over there. LOL.”

The recent instance isn't the first time 50 Cent has trolled Rick Ross on a public platform. He also poked fun at a serious situation involving Ross in July 2024, wherein Ross was attacked in Canada by multiple unknown individuals.

The incident took place at a festival after Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake called Not Like Us was played.

Curtis took to X to address the "unfortunate situation" in a now-deleted post which he began in a very serious tone only to troll Rick Ross toward the end by bursting into laughter. Making a joke out of the incident, 50 Cent mentioned at the end of the video:

"I wanted to say to everyone, you know, that I hope that that brother made it home safely....That part where the young guy, he did this little move and shit and he got knocked the f*ck out right there, that does not reflect him. That reflects his camp and he might need to go get the Dreamchasers or, um, the 305 Killers."

Additionally, in a now-deleted tweet following the aforementioned video, Curtis referred to Rick Ross and wrote:

"Nah pick up ya mans he over there laid out."

According to a report by Rhyme Junkie dated May 2024, the longstanding feud between Rick Ross and 50 Cent allegedly began at a BET event in the late 2000s. Curtis reportedly gave Ross a cold stare at the event, which was the beginning of their beef followed by mentions in diss tracks and comments against one another.

