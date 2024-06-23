How is Kendrick Lamar affiliated with the L.A. gangs? Ice-T commends the rapper for uniting several groups at Pop Out show

Recently, Kendrick Lamar turned his Pop Out concert on Wednesday, June 19 at the Forum into a celebration of unity in Los Angeles. Conducted by Kendrick Lamar, the event had a diverse lineup that included well-known artists like YG, Tyler, The Creator, and Steve Lacy in addition to other up-and-coming LA rappers.

Moreover, Lamar invited other celebrities including rappers such as YG, Dr. Dre, and Schoolboy Q, producers Mustard, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, dancer Tommy the Clown, and members of multiple Los Angeles gangs to perform at the concert.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Following this, the young rapper was commended by American rapper and actor Ice T for bringing these gangs together during the concert, which was dubbed "A Potential Gang Truce.” However, Lamar isn't connected to any one gang, he's just friends with the well-known rappers.

Ice-T praised Kendrick Lamar for uniting the LA Gangs as many famous African American celebrities joined his concert

Kendrick Lamar gets praised for his recent concert (Image via Getty)

In honor of Juneteenth, Kendrick Lamar performed The Pop Out: Ken & Friends on Wednesday, June 19, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. This important day honors the liberation of African Americans who had been held as slaves in the US.

Following the event, rapper Ice T praised Lamar's effort and performance in the concert. He then took to X on June 22, Saturday, to praise the rapper for unifying the entire LA rapper gangs. He even uploaded a photo from the concert and wrote a caption that read:

“A Potential Gang Truce in LA is like a Cure for Cancer for us…. Extreme Respect to @kendricklamar.”

This happened after Lamar’s concert became a huge success. The rapper made the live debut of his several Drake diss tunes on Wednesday night by inviting an impressive group of celebrities to participate in his Pop Out concert.

The event had a diverse lineup that included well-known artists like Tyler, the Creator, and Steve Lacy. Additionally, there were dozens of other Los Angeles celebrities, such as Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, Schoolboy Q, Mustard, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, a teenage dance group led by the legendary Tommy the Clown, and members of multiple Los Angeles gangs.

Notable people including The Weeknd, LeBron James, Ayo Edebiri, Ty Dolla $ign, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Rick Ross were also among the 17,000 attendees. Lamar performed the DJ Mustard-produced song Not Like Us five times, making the crowd erupt in raps.

When it was Lamar's turn to perform, the 37-year-old rapper and fellow Black Hippy members Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock put on an incredible show. Before Dr. Dre came on stage, he performed his Drake diss singles, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA.

The audience was captivated by the performances of Still D.R.E. and California Love. After calling for a minute of quiet, Dre startled the audience by uttering the famous line from Kendrick Lamar's popular song Not Like Us from Sixth Sense:

"I see dead people."

Lamar reflected for a while about how important the night was to his city. Addressing the same, he stated on stage:

“This sh*t making me emotional. We been f*cked up since Nipsey died. We been f*cked up since Kobe died. This is unity at its finest. We done lost a lot of homies to this music sh*t, to this street sh*t. For all of us to be together on stage, that sh*t is special. Everybody on this stage got fallen soldiers.”

He again sang his Drake diss track, Not Like Us, to conclude the evening.

On Wednesday, June 19, at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET, Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert was streamed live from the stadium on Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch Channel.

Prime Video users could watch the full concert for free, while non-subscribers may take advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial and watch the concert within a month.