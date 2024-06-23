“Drake can’t catch a break”— Fans react as footage of Kendrick Lamar reportedly filming for ‘Not Like Us’ MV in Compton emerges online

Kendrick Lamar left social media users awestruck when he drew a crowd in Crompton on Saturday, June 22, 2024, during his Juneteeth Concert in Inglewood, as he shot for his music video for Not Like Us. In several videos doing rounds on multiple platforms, fans can be seen around Kendrick Lamar as he chants the chorus of the song.

The crowd around the rapper also sang with him as multiple people shot videos of the moment.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the videos go viral on the internet, several netizens reacted to the same, and mentioned Drake in the comments, as the track is targeted towards the rapper. As an X user, @nfr_podcast shared the videos on the platform, and many netizens reacted:

“Drake can’t catch a break lmao,” said an user.

An X user reacts to the ‘Not Like Us’ filming footage (Image via X/ @cozy_ctrl)

“It’s actually beyond hilarious his biggest song is gonna be the cause of Drake,” wrote another netizen.

“Man of the people..P Drizzy can't relate,” said another internet user.

“I'm excited but you're posting everything and ruining the surprise da*n it,” wrote another social media user.

“Man’s biggest hit is off the back of another man lmao,” commented another netizen.

Kendrick Lamar released the diss track, Not Like Us on May 4, 202, amidst his feud with the popular rapper, Drake. At the same time, it is not yet clear as to when Lamar will be releasing the music video, allegedly shot during the concert.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been engaging in a rap war since 2013: More details explored

Popular rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been engaging in an alleged feud for a decade as the rap war began in 2013 when Kendrick dissed Drake in his song, Control. However, previously in 2011, the two collaborated on Drake’s album, Take Care, followed by Lamar’s album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012.

Thereafter, the tension rose again between Kendrick and Drake in 2024, when Lamar released Like That targeting Drake. The track came just after J. Cole released his song, First Person Shooter, and called himself, Drake, and Lamar the “Big Three” of the rap industry.

Drake was prompt enough to respond to Kendrick’s diss track, Like That, as he released Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle in April 2024, dissing Lamar. The track included the lines:

“Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior/ Engraving your name in some hip-hop history/ If you deal with this viciously/ You seem a little nervous about all the publicity/ F*ck this Canadian light skin, Dot/ We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man.”

Lamar then released Euphoria on April 30, 2024, and then 6:16 in LA on May 3, dissing the One Dance singer again. Drake responded to the track with Family Matters.

As the two continue to feud with one another and release diss tracks one after the other, fans are now curious to see the music video being created for Like That.