"He's always on the wrong side of history" - Internet reacts as The Game issues response over his absence at Kendrick Lamar's concert

On June 19, rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California during his The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert, where a majority of West Coast hip-hop artists were present.

However, Compton rapper The Game did not attend K-Dot’s much-anticipated concert, which left his fans wondering why he was absent.

After much speculation, on June 20, the Untold Story rapper took to Instagram Live and attempted to clear the air.

“I think what Kendrick did for the West Coast n*ggas last night was hard as f*ck n*gga. I think it was hard, it was dope of him, and big-hearted of him to do that sh*t for n*ggas,” he stated.

Trending

The Game further added that the Kendrick Lamar concert was “amazing” and he was “cool” with both him and Drake, and was not “siding” with anybody, unlike online speculations.

Expand Tweet

However, he did refer to Drizzy as his “brother” and claimed that if he asked him for “concert tickets,” the Toronto rapper would never fail him, adding that he missed his "homie" K-Dot’s show because he was busy doing “my own thing.”

In the wake of The Game’s statement, the internet is now having diverse reactions, with most people pointing out that despite what he said, he was absent from K-Dot’s Juneteenth concert because he wasn’t invited for choosing to be team Drake during Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud.

For instance, an Instagram user with the handle @jslayedofficial commented on The Shade Room’s post on the same by writing:

“He’s always on the wrong side of history. Went against 50 [Cent], moves weird when it comes to Nipsey and Kendrick.”

A netizen slamming The Game. (Image via Instagram/ jslayedofficial)

Several others joined in the conversation and are now mocking The Game for being ambiguous in his statement. Here are some of the comments from X in this regard.

“One thing about The Game is he needs to pick a side and stay there, he [has] always been like that fence riding,” a person wrote.

“So, you tryna play both sides even tho Drake disrespected LA and the culture,” another person wrote.

“His game is done,” a netizen wrote.

“He always whine about being left out. He is so messy, sassy, and catty. Not to be trusted,” another netizen wrote.

“Game doing everything he can to try to stay relevant,” an individual wrote.

A few people came to The Game’s defense/ support.

“He sound hurt,” one person wrote.

“You have been the same since day one. Much respect,” one individual wrote.

"A lot of people jumped on that stage for clout and because they're followers - not Game though. Gotta respect his loyalty and willingness to be his own man," a person wrote.

The Game has previously collaborated with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake

On February 13, 2022, several West Coast rappers united to perform at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California including Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Bilge, and guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.

However, The Game was one of the rare big West Coast rappers who missed out on performing at the show. Back then, he claimed that he was “left out” of the celebration.

“The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl is because I’m not a ‘safe’ artist. You don’t know what Game gon’ do when he gets up there,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, during this year’s feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, The Game seemingly suggested that he was siding with Drake, when on April 16, he took to Instagram and posted a since-removed video of himself enjoying 6 God’s 2015 hit single Energy. He even quoted one of the lines from the song in the caption.

“I got rap n*ggas that I gotta act like I like,” he wrote.

Notably, The Game has collaborated with both Kendrick Lamar and Drake twice each as part of the same projects. In 2011, K-Dot was featured on the song The City, while Drake appeared on Good Girls Go Back, both of which were part of The R.E.D. Album.

Later in 2015, K-Dot and Drizzy were also featured on the singles On Me and 100 respectively. They were part of The Game’s album The Documentary 2.