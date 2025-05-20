Male exotic dancer The Punisher testifies Diddy and Cassie hired him to perform "sexy, erotic scenes" using baby oil at Trump Tower in 2012

Sharay Hayes, a male exotic dancer also known as The Punisher, claimed that Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie Ventura hired him in 2012 to perform "sexy, erotic scenes" at the Trump Tower. Hayes was one of the witnesses to testify in Combs' ongoing sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

Ad

As per BBC, on day 7 of Diddy's sex trafficking trial on May 20 in New York, Sharay Hayes took the stand and claimed that he was hired to create a "sexy, exotic scene" with Combs' then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He added that "a naked man" was to watch the scene from the corner, whom he did not know was the rapper himself.

Hayes further claimed that he was "specifically told not to acknowledge" Combs' presence, who wore a veil on his face. The incident took place in a hotel room in Trump Tower in Central Park in NYC. Upon arrival, Ventura reportedly greeted him in only a bathrobe while he spotted "little bowls" of baby oil bottles on the floor.

Ad

Trending

BBC further reports that The Punisher testified that he found out that his client was none other than Sean Diddy Combs when he turned on the television in the hotel suite, which said "Welcome Sean Combs". Further, Cassie allegedly told him not to look at Diddy while creating the sex scene, although the rapper directed them.

According to Hayes' testimony, these sessions happened multiple times, and he had to perform around eight to 12 times. Each session lasted for around four hours and began around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., taking place exclusively in New York. Cassie allegedly paid him $800 to perform in a dimly lit room and had to be "glistening" with baby oil.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean Diddy Combs is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial began last week in New York City.

The Punisher claims performing sex scenes with him for Diddy was an "enjoyable moment" for Cassie Ventura

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Following Sharay Hayes a.k.a The Punisher's testimony in court, the government further questioned him about his alleged freak-off sessions with Diddy and Cassie. During his cross-examination, prosecutor Meredith Foster asked Hayes (via The Washington Post):

Ad

"What made you think Ms. Ventura was enjoying herself?"

As per The Washington Post, Hayes testified that he performed oral sex on Cassie in Diddy's presence. Ventura then allegedly scooted over to seemingly ask for intercourse and asked for the rapper's consent. The rapper consented to the same and said, "Go ahead, enjoy yourself", according to the dancer's testimony. Responding to Foster's question, Hayes said:

"I assumed it was an enjoyable moment."

Ad

Sharay Hayes was further questioned whether there were any other indications of Cassie enjoying the freak-off sessions, such as "noises" or if he ever interacted with her outside of these alleged sessions. Hayes denied the same and agreed that there were "no cues about any discomfort" on Ventura during their alleged freak-offs.

"I had no reason to believe she wasn’t engaged," he added when asked about having intercourse with Ventura.

Ad

According to Sharay Hayes, Diddy's freak-offs were "predictable affairs" that usually began in dimly lit rooms. Participants had to sit on the couch and "create a look" by rubbing baby oil on each other. They would then allegedly perform oral or penetrative sex.

Before his cross-examination, the dancer claimed that Ventura would ask Diddy for instructions during these scenes, which he described as "cues." Ventura allegedly sometimes "winced" or "sighed" in response to the instructions. He also described an instance when the rapper told Ventura and him that he was "ready to see them f*ck."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from Trump Tower, Sharay Hayes also testified that he performed in freak-off sessions for Cassie and Diddy at Essex House in New York. It is here that he first discovered the true identities of his clients, per the dancer.

He further mentioned in court that he was asked if he wanted to "finish", which he declined as he wanted to keep things "professional." He was allegedly paid an additional $1200 for his services. Sharay Hayes also claimed that Ventura referred to Sean Combs as her "husband" initially.

Ad

Apart from Sharay Hayes, Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, and Combs' former personal assistant, David James, also testified in court against the rapper on May 20. Further developments from the trial are awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More