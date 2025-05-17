Cassie Ventura’s revelations related to her relationship with Diddy and the freak-offs organized by the rapper have been creating headlines for some time.
Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-bodyguard Gene Deal has now alleged in an interview on The Art of Dialogue on May 17, 2025, that the rapper brainwashed Cassie to believe that she was keeping him happy.
Gene began by addressing the things said by Cassie about D-Roc in her testimony. In addition, Deal also referred to Combs and Ventura by saying:
“It’s disturbing that he could brainwash her to the point, whereas that she believing that she was pleasing him. And all this fetishes and everything by doing some that she’s doing for him man. It’s crazy. Yeah she testified that Diddy, he rub male escorts come on his ni**les.”
While the Art of Dialogue host responded to the comment by describing it as “crazy”, Gene continued:
“Bro what do you want me to say about that? You know that’s some nasty perverted sh*t. You know what I’m saying? Bro, when you that high, and you enter that, that’s the, to me , that’s demonic. That’s some old crazy other world sh*t. Excuse me for my language. That’s some crazy other world stuff.”
The host later referred to Ventura telling the court that Sean reportedly forced the male escorts to urinate in her mouth during the freak-offs. Gene called it a “touchy” subject, adding that men who are also fathers need to be an important part of their daughters.
He said that a man should respect his daughters since there are people like Sean who have a corrupt mind and have no respect for womanhood. Gene further stated:
“That’s some nasty perverted things that you want to have somebody urinate in the mouth of somebody, who going to be talking to you in your face, who going to be kissing on you, who going to be eating food with you, what kind of deviant and crazy mind you have to have to have somebody do that to somebody that you care about.”
Cassie Ventura’s husband opens up after his wife’s testimony at Diddy’s trial
Cassie’s testimony at Sean’s trial is trending everywhere for different reasons. According to Page Six, the singer and model testified against Diddy for around four days, and she said in a statement read by attorney Douglas Wigdor outside the court that she was thankful to her family members for their support.
Cassie Ventura said that she expects her testimony to give strength to other alleged victims of Sean who have suffered a lot of things over the years. She further stated:
“I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”
Furthermore, Wigdor read another statement from Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, on May 16, 2025, as per Page Six. Notably, Alex said that people witnessed the “strength and bravery” of his wife as she did everything to forget the things that happened in the past.
Alex seemingly referred to those who were supporting Diddy and added:
“You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”
According to CNN, Cassie Ventura opened up on multiple alleged abuse incidents that happened in the past and claimed that she was reportedly r*ped by Sean in 2018 after they returned from dinner.
While Ventura’s testimony has ended, further updates from the ongoing trial are currently awaited.