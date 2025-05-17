Cassie Ventura’s revelations related to her relationship with Diddy and the freak-offs organized by the rapper have been creating headlines for some time.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-bodyguard Gene Deal has now alleged in an interview on The Art of Dialogue on May 17, 2025, that the rapper brainwashed Cassie to believe that she was keeping him happy.

Gene began by addressing the things said by Cassie about D-Roc in her testimony. In addition, Deal also referred to Combs and Ventura by saying:

“It’s disturbing that he could brainwash her to the point, whereas that she believing that she was pleasing him. And all this fetishes and everything by doing some that she’s doing for him man. It’s crazy. Yeah she testified that Diddy, he rub male escorts come on his ni**les.”

Ad

Trending

While the Art of Dialogue host responded to the comment by describing it as “crazy”, Gene continued:

“Bro what do you want me to say about that? You know that’s some nasty perverted sh*t. You know what I’m saying? Bro, when you that high, and you enter that, that’s the, to me , that’s demonic. That’s some old crazy other world sh*t. Excuse me for my language. That’s some crazy other world stuff.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The host later referred to Ventura telling the court that Sean reportedly forced the male escorts to urinate in her mouth during the freak-offs. Gene called it a “touchy” subject, adding that men who are also fathers need to be an important part of their daughters.

He said that a man should respect his daughters since there are people like Sean who have a corrupt mind and have no respect for womanhood. Gene further stated:

Ad

“That’s some nasty perverted things that you want to have somebody urinate in the mouth of somebody, who going to be talking to you in your face, who going to be kissing on you, who going to be eating food with you, what kind of deviant and crazy mind you have to have to have somebody do that to somebody that you care about.”

Ad

Cassie Ventura’s husband opens up after his wife’s testimony at Diddy’s trial

Cassie’s testimony at Sean’s trial is trending everywhere for different reasons. According to Page Six, the singer and model testified against Diddy for around four days, and she said in a statement read by attorney Douglas Wigdor outside the court that she was thankful to her family members for their support.

Ad

Cassie Ventura said that she expects her testimony to give strength to other alleged victims of Sean who have suffered a lot of things over the years. She further stated:

“I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Wigdor read another statement from Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, on May 16, 2025, as per Page Six. Notably, Alex said that people witnessed the “strength and bravery” of his wife as she did everything to forget the things that happened in the past.

Alex seemingly referred to those who were supporting Diddy and added:

“You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CNN, Cassie Ventura opened up on multiple alleged abuse incidents that happened in the past and claimed that she was reportedly r*ped by Sean in 2018 after they returned from dinner.

While Ventura’s testimony has ended, further updates from the ongoing trial are currently awaited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More