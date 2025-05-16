"I don't want to be a side piece. But I'll treat you as a king" — Defense reads out Cassie's texts highlighting issues with Diddy's ex, Gina Huynh

As Cassandra Ventura, aka Cassie, continues to share her testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking trial, she spoke about the rapper's relationship with other women on May 15.

Taking the stand on Thursday, Cassie was asked how she felt about Combs’ former partners, Gina Huynh, and the late Kim Porter. Combs' lawyer Anna Estevao brought up messages shared between Cassie and Diddy.

At one point during the cross-examination, she asked Cassie if she was upset when she found out about Gina in 2014, and Venture responded with "yes". She said Combs had denied having a relationship with Gina while he was dating Cassie. It further led to arguments between Cassie and Combs.

Estevao asked Cassie what Combs's reaction was, as he suspected her of being unfaithful to him; the latter replied:

"It was scary."

Cassie relayed that she used to feel hurt over Combs' vacationing with Kim Porter and their children despite the mogul and Ms. Porter's romance ending in 2007. Estevao next showed Cassie a text sent to Diddy, in which the conversation was centered on Gina Huynh. The defense attorney read out the message and asked Cassie what she meant by that:

"And what about this, about Gina... You wrote, I don't want to be a side piece. But I'll treat you as a king"

Estevao asked Cassie if she wanted to be Combs' "main girlfriend", to which the latter answered with a "yes". She proceeded to ask Cassie if she got "angry" after seeing Combs' posting his other "girlfriends" online. Ventura replied:

"I was jealous of certain situations."

Cassandra Ventura claimed many women flaunted their ties with Diddy on social media. Regardless, Cassie expressed that Gina Huynh's association with Combs bothered her the most.

Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi and drug usage brought up during Diddy trial

As the court proceeded with Cassie's testimony, the R&B singer answered questions about her relationship with Kid Cudi. The two dated for a month when Cassie and Combs were on a break, per her account. She admitted to keeping a burner phone during their romance to hide it from Combs.

She said:

"I thought it would be way too dangerous if he found out."

Cassie said she continued to attend "freak-offs" with Diddy as she felt it was a part of her "job". During one of their intimate sessions, Combs reportedly found out about her relationship with Kid Cudi as he was going through her phone. Cassie said she went to see Combs at the "freak-off" despite being subjected to a physical attack at the hands of the rapper previously. She explained:

"I thought I'd be safer with other people there."

Cassie said throughout her relationship with Combs, the latter brought up Kid Cudi whenever she confronted him about infidelity.

She later answered Estevao's questions about their drug usage. Upon being asked about seeking rehab, Cassie said:

"Rehab wasn't really a thing during our relationship."

However, Cassie admitted she had a rough time with her drug usage. She said:

"There was a time I lost all sense of smell and taste and woke up in a hospital with an IV in my arm — I tried then to get help."

Later on, Cassie said Diddy had accused her of taking drugs in 2016. He suggested she seek professional help and had reportedly instructed dealers in Los Angeles not to supply any drugs to Cassie.

