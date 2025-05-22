"Molotov cocktail in my Porsche" — Kid Cudi describes images of his damaged car after 2012 fire during Diddy trial

On May 22, 2025, the ninth day of Sean "Diddy" Combs's trial, rapper Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, testified in the Manhattan court. Kid Cudi's testimony, especially his car explosion incident, was much-awaited after the testimony of Cassie Ventura. In her testimony, Cassie told the court that Diddy got infuriated when he found out about her fling with Kid Cudi.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In his testimony in the federal case, Mescudi shared the details about his home break-in and also discussed the car-burning incident, which he suspected was done by Diddy after finding out about his and Cassie's affair. The rapper testified that on one morning in January 2012, he received a call from his dog watcher, who informed him that his car was on fire in the driveway, as per The Washington Post.

He also mentioned that while he was about 45 minutes away from home, his friend sent him photos of his torched car, describing:

Ad

"The damage of the Molotov cocktail in my Porsche. It looks like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in."

The rapper also told the jury that he and Diddy had arranged a meeting after this incident in a hotel. Combs, however, has denied any involvement in this incident.

What else did Kid Cudi testify in Diddy's trial?

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the May 22 testimony, Kid Cudi stated that he met Cassie Ventura in 2008 and had a brief relationship with her. He stated that while he was dating Ventura, he believed she and Combs were no longer in a relationship.

Mescudi further recalled a December 2011 call in which Cassie informed him that Combs had found out about their relationship through text messages, and he said that she sounded "scared." He recalled that he took Ventura to a hotel for safety.

Ad

Mescudi also shared details about the burglary that occurred at his home while he was staying at the hotel. Cudi called Combs to confront him, to which Diddy calmly said:

“I just want to talk to you. I’m over here waiting for you.”

When Mescudi reached home, he did not find Combs there. However, he found that his security cameras were not working and that someone had unwrapped the Christmas gifts at his home, as per The Washington Post.

Ad

Thereafter, Kid Cudi spent time with Ventura and her family and avoided Diddy's texts regarding an in-person meeting, as he believed that Combs was behind it. He added that he had also filed a police complaint about it.

A few days into January 2012, Kid Cudi's car was set on fire, leading him to believe that Combs had orchestrated it. Both met after this incident at Soho House in Los Angeles when Cudi asked about the car torching. Sean Combs looked shocked and replied:

Ad

"I don’t know what you’re talking about. Wait, I thought we were cool.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his testimony, Cudi stated that during this meeting, he informed Combs that he was unaware of the Victory singer's and Ventura's ongoing relationship. He also mentioned that Ventura attended the meeting to clarify her situation with Cudi.

Cudi further said that he felt "played" knowing that Cassie went back with Combs. He also shared in his testimony about meeting with Combs at Soho House in 2015, when the latter apologized to him.

Ad

“Man, I just want to apologize for everything and all that bullshit,” Combs said to Mescudi.

Diddy is facing trial on five criminal counts, including one racketeering charge, two sex trafficking charges, and two charges for transportation for prostitution. However, the rapper has denied all the allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More