Diddy allegedly made his then-assistant take 2 polygraph tests after the rapper noticed cash and a Cartier watch go missing

On May 20, 2025, David James, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant, testified during the rapper's ongoing sex trafficking trial, claiming that Combs made him take polygraph tests twice during the time of his employment.

Ad

Combs' trial, which began with jury selection on May 5, has summoned several witnesses, including his former partner, Cassie Ventura, who detailed the alleged sexual and physical abuse she endured during her relationship with the rapper over four days of testimony.

On May 19, David James took the stand to give his testimony, which spanned two days. On the second day, James alleged that Diddy compelled him to take polygraph tests on two separate occasions to prove his innocence after noticing that his Cartier watch and some cash were missing.

Ad

Trending

James was questioned by prosecutor Christy Slavik, who asked him to explain his designation while working for Combs between 2007 and 2009. James replied that he was initially hired as a “personal liaison” before becoming the rapper's "personal assistant."

According to People Magazine, David James claimed that the first polygraph test took place in 2007 after Diddy realized some cash was missing. He testified that the test was "very intimidating." However, James added that he felt he couldn't decline because he wanted to "maintain [his] employment.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James testified that he passed the test. However, he was asked to take another one six months later after the rapper said his Cartier watch was missing. James revealed that the second test made him "more nervous."

“I was more nervous the second time. It was extremely intimidating.”

While James passed the second test, the former FBI agent operating the test told him he seemed very uneasy and questioned whether he had ever stolen anything from the rapper. During his testimony, James revealed that he had stolen some Cîroc vodka and Sean John jeans while working for Diddy.

Ad

Exploring David James' May 19 testimony

David James, Diddy's former personal assistant, testified during the high-profile sex trafficking trial after Kerry Morgan on May 19. Morgan, who was Cassie Ventura's former friend, claimed she had witnessed Diddy physically abuse Ventura many times during their relationship. She also alleged that the rapper physically assaulted her on one occasion.

During his testimony on May 19, James sometimes appeared overwhelmed with emotion, breaking down in tears as he recounted his employment under the rapper. According to the BBC, James claimed that one of the rapper's staff once pointed at a picture of Combs taken at his Bad Boy Entertainment office and told him, "This is Mr Combs' kingdom. We're all here to serve it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James also testified that Combs referred to Ventura as "mouldable," alleging that the rapper said he "got her right where I wanted her — she's young." For context, Ventura and Diddy met when she was 19, and they started dating when she was around 21 or 22.

David James also recounted an alleged conversation he had with Ventura in 2007, claiming the R&B singer called her then-lifestyle "crazy." James testified that he asked Ventura why she didn't leave if she thought it was crazy, to which the singer allegedly replied,

Ad

"I can’t get out. Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life.”

David James explained why he stopped working for Diddy

During his testimony on May 20, David James claimed that he was often threatened with unemployment if he ever raised questions about anything. The former assistant alleged that he worked nearly 20 hours a day and implied that he was not allowed to mention if he was tired, claiming that one of the rapper's security staff once told him, “‘You know what rhymes with tired? Fired.’”

Ad

When asked why he decided to quit his job, he said he was shaken up by an incident allegedly involving Suge Knight. For context, Knight and Diddy have had bad blood since the 90s due to the East Coast and West Coast hip-hop rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his testimony, David James claimed that Diddy and his security team confronted Knight with guns at Mel’s Drive-In in 2008. The former assistant claimed that this incident made him realize his life could be in danger if he continued to work for the rapper, which prompted him to give his notice.

“I was really shook up by it. This was the first time as his assistant that I realized my life was in danger. I told them I want to leave but give six months notice so I could train the next assistant,” he testified.

Ad

Cassie Ventura also mentioned the alleged Mel's Drive-In incident involving Suge Knight during her testimony last week, claiming that she and Diddy were in the middle of a "freak-off" when his security staff alerted him about Knight.

In other news, rapper Kid Cudi is expected to testify at the trial on either May 21 or May 22. Cudi and Cassie Ventura were romantically involved for a while in 2011. During her testimony, Ventura claimed that Diddy physically assaulted her after learning about the relationship. She also alleged that he threatened to blow up Cudi's car.

Cassie Ventura's mother (who testified on May 20) claimed that Diddy once demanded that she pay $20,000 for an alleged sex tape of her daughter he had in his possession and had threatened to leak it after hearing about Ventura and Cudi's relationship. Cassie Ventura testified that she ended her relationship with Cudi for fear of Combs hurting them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More