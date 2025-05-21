Diddy's ex-assistant David James claims rapper wanted him to file a "false" police complaint against his personal chef

On May 20, 2025, the seventh day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial, his former personal assistant named David James returned to the stand to resume his testimony. As reported by NBC News, Davis James recounted an incident that occurred in Alpine, New Jersey, where Combs asked him to file a police report against his personal chef, Jourdan Atkinson, alleging that she had assaulted him.

In his testimony, James told the jurors that he didn't file the report because he was unwilling to make a "false report." While James didn't mention a date in his testimony, NBC News obtained records of 911 calls to Diddy's Alpine residence, which showed that the police were called from the residence on March 22, 2008, over an issue with Combs' personal chef.

Per the records, a man named David James had told police officers that chef Jourdan was fired and left upset, adding that no threats were made by her. Police then advised them that the incident was a civil matter, not a criminal one. The report concluded with:

"Mr. Combs was satisfied and just wanted to make this a matter of record due to his celebrity status."

James, who worked as the Bad Boy Records owner's personal assistant between 2007 and 2009, began his testimony on Monday, May 19, after being subpoenaed twice.

David James testified that Cassie couldn't leave Diddy because of his control over her career and life

David James arrives at Manhattan Federal Court during Diddy’s trial on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

During his testimony on Monday, May 19, David James spoke about his first interaction with Cassie Ventura, which took place in Miami. Diddy had rented a yacht to impress her, James testified.

As Cassie and he were smoking cigarettes on the deck, the former reportedly told him, "This place is crazy." David then asked Ventura why she didn't leave Combs if she found it so crazy, to which she replied, saying she couldn't, and adding:

"He controls my career, pays my allowance, and pays my rent."

James also testified to hearing Diddy talk about Ventura to a friend during a car trip. On the trip, the Victory rapper described her as "young" and "moldable". Elsewhere in his testimony, David James opened up about the loyalty of Combs' staff, who seemingly viewed him as a king. Speaking about a meeting with the staffers in 2007, during his interview process.

A female executive said at the time, "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom and we are all here to serve in it." David James mentioned that Diddy was surrounded by security staff allegedly carrying legal weapons, with the Head of Security, Uncle Paulie, carrying a switchblade.

When he was questioned about what the security told him about their job, James responded with:

"To stay in my lane ... I understood it do what I was hired to do and only that job."

Besides David James, the other two witnesses who took the stand on Monday were singer Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan, Cassie's former best friend. In their testimonies, both of them corroborated Ventura's own testimony, claiming that Combs was frequently violent and physically abusive towards her.

