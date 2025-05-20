Kerry Morgan claims Diddy allegedly got a woman named "Gina" pregnant while dating Cassie Ventura

Kerry Morgan, Cassie Ventura's former friend, testified at rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking trial on May 19, 2025, recounting the alleged abuse that Ventura suffered at the hands of the rapper. Morgan also claimed the rapper had cheated on Ventura with a woman named 'Gina' and alleged that Combs got Gina pregnant.

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura mentioned a woman named 'Gina' during her testimony last week, claiming that she had ended her relationship with the rapper in 2018 after discovering his alleged affair with the other woman. According to Fox News, Combs and Gina sporadically dated from 2014.

During her testimony, Cassie Ventura was shown the text messages she had sent to Combs at the time, which the singer believed seemingly referred to Gina.

"That last shot was the nail in the coffin…she never went away…I promised myself I wouldn't be with you anymore if you did that again," the messages read.

The topic of Gina and Diddy's alleged affair resurfaced during Kerry Morgan's cross-examination by Marc Agnifilo, the defense attorney, on May 19. Morgan was questioned whether Cassie Ventura had been jealous of Gina, to which she replied,"

She [Gina] was a big problem."

Morgan also testified that she and Ventura referred to Gina as a "little girl," adding that she believed Combs got Gina pregnant.

"I'm pretty sure she got pregnant, that Gina girl," Morgan testified.

Kerry Morgan claimed that Diddy assaulted her

According to Kerry Morgan's testimony on May 19, she and Cassie Ventura had been close friends for 17 years; however, their friendship ended after Ventura allegedly did not support her after Diddy physically assaulted her in 2018.

Morgan testified that the incident occurred in April 2018 in Ventura's Hollywood Hills home. She claimed that the rapper choked her and "boomeranged" a wooden hanger at her head, which allegedly hit her behind the ear. She added that she had heard Diddy yelling at Ventura about being unfaithful when she left the house.

When asked why she ended her friendship with Ventura, Morgan claimed her former friend was "not supportive" of her after the alleged assault, adding:

"I got my stuff and left the house. The reason I stopped speaking to her was because she was not supportive after the incident. I draw my line at physical abuse," Morgan testified.

She also said Ventura had asked to meet her a month later at a pizza place in West Hollywood, where the singer handed her $30,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which Morgan agreed to. She also testified that she and Ventura have not been in contact since then.

Morgan also testified that Cassie Ventura and Diddy were mutually jealous, claiming the rapper was jealous of Ventura and actor Michael B. Jordan after suspecting the two of dating in 2015. Morgan also claimed that Ventura had been jealous of the late Kim Porter, with whom Diddy shares multiple children.

"She [Ventura] was jealous because she could never go to the New Year's Eve parties," Morgan testified.

During her testimony, Cassie Ventura also admitted to harboring some jealousy towards Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018.

Diddy allegedly tried to break down Cassie Ventura's door with a hammer

During her testimony, Kerry Morgan recounted an alleged incident of Combs trying to break down the door of Cassie Ventura's apartment using a hammer. She claimed the incident occurred in 2016 after the rapper had physically assaulted Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel.

For the unversed, CCTV footage of the assault was publicly posted by CNN in May 2024, and the video has now become a key piece of evidence for the prosecution, with a longer version shown in court. The hotel's former security guard was called to testify about the incident on May 12.

Coming back to Morgan's testimony, she claimed that she and Ventura had been at the latter's apartment after the hotel incident when they heard loud banging on the front door. Morgan claimed they saw Diddy "banging on the door with a hammer" through the door's peephole.

Morgan continued that she was "terrified" but added that her former friend seemed "numb" and uncaring of whether the rapper "came in and killed her." Combs allegedly left after he was unable to break down the door. The police were called, but Ventura allegedly did not file a complaint.

Kerry Morgan also testified that she had seen Combs physically assault Ventura at other times in their relationship, including dragging the singer by her hair for allegedly "taking too long in the bathroom" during a trip to Jamaica.

She also claimed that she had pressured Ventura to break up with Diddy; however, her former friend "said she couldn't" because Combs allegedly controlled everything she had, including her apartment and her career.

Following Kerry Morgan, David James, Combs' former assistant, took the stand to testify. His testimony will resume when the court is back in session on May 20.

