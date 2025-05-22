Kid Cudi testifies Cassie asked him to pick her up while sounding "stressed" and "nervous" about Diddy finding out they were dating

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, American rapper Kid Cudi finally took to the stand in the New York court and gave his long-awaited testimony at the ongoing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial. On the witness stand, Cudi recalled one morning in December 2011, when he received a call from Cassie Ventura around 6 am.

According to Kid Cudi, she told him that Combs had found out about their relationship, which also confused him because he thought she had broken up with Combs. Cudi, as per CNN Entertainment, said in the witness stand that Cassie asked him to "pick her up" and added:

“She sounded really stressed on the phone, nervous, scared, so I went to go pick her up.”

Kid Cudi sheds light on his relationship with Cassie

Testifying in the court, the musician and actor, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, recalled the time when Cassie Ventura reached out to him for help after Diddy found out about their relationship. According to CNN Entertainment, Kid Cudi confirmed during the testimony that he briefly dated Casandra Elizabeth Ventura around 2011.

Meanwhile, the Pursuit of Happiness singer testified in Manhattan federal court that the two only started dating after Cassie told him, "she and Sean Combs had some problems and they weren't dating anymore."

Kid Cudi alleges Diddy broke into his home and set his car on fire

As per CNN Entertainment, Kid Cudi also testified in court that he received a call from Capricorn Clark, who was Diddy's employee at the time, telling him that Combs and one of his associates broke into his home. As per the Day' n' Nite singer, Cassie was also on call with Clark on speakerphone.

Cudi also described to the jurors that Combs, in jealousy, allegedly put the former's Porsche on fire outside his Hollywood Hills home in January 2012. Meanwhile, Cassie, during one of her testimonies, also revealed that Combs threatened her and Scott, that he wanted to set Kid Cudi's car on fire.

Notably, Scott Mescudi told the court that his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail. During his testimony, the musician later admitted that he tried to confront Combs during a meeting at a private club in Los Angeles, but the 55-year-old denied it.

"He had been wanting to talk to me, so after the fire, I was like, this is getting out of hand, I need to talk to him," Cudi said.

Cassie Ventura's allegations against Diddy explored

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared a decade-long relationship. During her testimony last week, the singer, who is married and expecting her third child, alleged that Diddy forced her into participating in patterned and days-long sexual encounters, dubbed as "freak-offs," with hired male exotic dancers and escorts.

Prosecutors also allege that Diddy had an abusive relationship with Cassie. She was reportedly physically beaten frequently and threatened with s*x tapes of her to be released.

Sean' Diddy' Combs has been charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Although he has pleaded not guilty, he could reportedly face life in prison if convicted. Currently, he is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

