When will Kid Cudi testify at Diddy's trial? Prosecutors share tentative date of Cassie's ex-boyfriend's testimony

On Wednesday, May 21, prosecutors shared the tentative date for Cassie's ex-boyfriend, Kid Cudi's, testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing criminal trial. It began on May 12, following the conclusion of jury selection.

Wednesday was the eighth day of testimony in the Diddy trial, with Dawn Hughes and George Kaplan testifying at the Manhattan court. The former is a board-certified forensic and clinical psychologist. and reportedly testified as a "blind expert" to provide the jury information about domestic violence, s*xual assault, and stress. Kaplan, meanwhile, was a former executive assistant to Combs.

According to a live coverage of the United States vs. Sean Combs by CNN Entertainment, Kid Cudi is set to testify after George Kaplan on Thursday (May 22) morning. The 41-year-old rapper will reportedly be part of five witnesses to be summoned in tomorrow's hearing.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey has reportedly claimed that the testimonies of the five witnesses could be relatively short, thereby increasing the chances of a shorter day in court.

Cassie Ventura claimed in her testimony last week that she dated Cudi in 2011 (as per People). According to CNN, the 38-year-old testified that Diddy would threaten her by saying that he would release all her videos from the drug-fueled "freak-offs." Furthermore, he reportedly assaulted her and threatened to burn Cudi's car.

Exploring details linked to Kid Cudi from Cassie's testimony in Diddy's trial

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Cassie Ventura has been one of the star witnesses in the United States vs. Sean Combs case so far. The R&B singer, who was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy for over a decade, briefly dated Kid Cudi in 2011 while on a break with the former.

As per a report by People magazine dated May 20, 2024, she testified that Diddy was "irate" after finding her romantic links with Kid Cudi through an email. When she reportedly tried to resolve the situation, Combs allegedly kicked her in the back, thereby leaving her with a bruise.

“Sean kicked me in the back, I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places — he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot," Cassie reportedly testified.

Cassie also recalled being attacked by a wine opener by Diddy during her testimony. Furthermore, Combs allegedly threatened to release "freak-off" videos featuring Cassie.

"I just remember [Combs] putting a wine opener between his fingers and lunging at me,” Ventura added.

In her testimony, the R&B songstress claimed that Combs was so infuriated with her relationship with Kid Cudi that he threatened to blow up the 41-year-old's car.

“Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up," Ventura said.

Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against Sean Combs also reportedly included details about the rapper threatening to blow up Kid Cudi's car. However, it was settled out of court within 24 hours.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway," the lawsuit said (as per a New York Times report, dated September 17, 2024)

In the same report, it was stated that Cudi had also confirmed the same via a spokeswoman.

“This is all true,” he had said.

A Rolling Stone report dated September 27, 2024, asserted that the alleged arson of Cudi's car was also confirmed by a Los Angeles City fire department report.

As per the report, Cudi's Porsche was set alight by an "incendiary device" on January 9, 2012, at 10:53 am. The estimated damage was quoted to be around $10,000, but the cause of the fire was "intentional." Furthermore, the report made no mention of a possible suspect behind the alleged arson.

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, several alleged victims of the rapper have come forward and filed numerous lawsuits. At present, he is imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

