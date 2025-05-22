When did Kid Cudi and Cassie date? Rapper says Ventura and Diddy were having "some problems" when he began dating her

Kid Cudi recently testified in Diddy’s case on May 22, 2025, discussing the relationship between the rapper and Cassie Ventura. According to People magazine, Cassie had previously dated Cudi, also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 2011.

While giving his testimony, Mescudi alleged that Diddy and Cassie were going through some problems when he was with Ventura. As per The Independent, Mescudi said that he met the model and actress around three years before they began dating and added:

“She and Sean Combs had some problems and they weren’t dating anymore.”

In addition, Kid Cudi also referred to an incident that happened in December 2011. Mescudi testified that he received a call from Cassie during the early morning hours, requesting him to pick her up, and told him that Diddy had found they were together. The actor and record producer also told the court:

“She sounded really stressed on the phone, nervous, scared, so I went to go pick her up.”

As per the Washington Post, the Creepshow star said that Ventura was scared that Diddy might confront him at his residence, as Cassie reportedly gave Mescudi’s address to Diddy. Kid Cudi also claimed that he knew everything about Diddy and Ventura’s abusive relationship. Mescudi took Ventura to a hotel, the Sunset Marquis, to keep her safe from Diddy.

Kid Cudi opened up on other incidents reportedly involving Diddy

Kid Cudi alleged that his car caught fire (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, Mescudi and Cassie went to the Sunset Marquis hotel to save themselves from Diddy. However, the former got in touch with his assistant Capricorn Clark, who told him that Diddy was allegedly at his house in Hollywood Hills along with another person, as stated by the Washington Post.

Clark even informed Kid Cudi that she was reportedly told to wait outside the house in a car. As per NBC News, Mescudi told the court that he reportedly contacted Diddy, questioning if Sean was at his house. According to Cudi, Sean told him in response:

“I am here waiting for you.”

Kid Cudi also recalled an incident where his car caught fire back in 2012. Notably, the fire incident happened after Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly threatened Mescudi alongside Ventura, as alleged by Cassie in her testimony. Diddy had allegedly warned Mescudi at the time that he would set the latter’s car on fire, as per NBC News.

Mescudi claimed he was 45 minutes away from his residence when the car caught fire. The One Tree Hill star also told the court that he was informed about the fire by his dog sitter, and he received pictures from a friend, which reportedly featured a Molotov cocktail being tossed into the car, revealed to be a Porsche.

According to NBC News, Mescudi also opened up on why he reportedly wanted to meet Diddy after the fire incident. The House Party star said that he was well aware of Sean’s alleged involvement with the case, following which the defense team expressed their objection, and Mescudi’s response was struck from the testimony.

Meanwhile, many others have testified against Diddy at the ongoing trial so far, including Cassie Ventura, agent Gerard Gannon, and psychologist Dawn Hughes. Sean was arrested in September 2024 and has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, as per NPR.

