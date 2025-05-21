Why was Diddy's Miami home raided in March 2024? Federal agent presents jury with images of objects found, including baby oil and AR-15 rifles

Special agent Gerard Gannon recently appeared at Diddy’s ongoing trial on May 21, 2025, opening up about the raids that were conducted at the rapper’s house by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in March 2024. According to CNN, the photos captured at the raid were also displayed during Diddy’s trial, where bottles of baby oil and lubricant were spotted in boxes.

Ad

Furthermore, Gannon also stated that other items, such as some white residue and pills, were reportedly found in a bag recovered from a closet, as per The Guardian. The residue was sent for testing, and it allegedly tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. Other items in the bag included a bottle of eye drops, along with the pills, which were found to be alprazolam and methamphetamine after testing.

As per a March 2024 report by CNN, according to a law enforcement officer, Combs' house was searched because the rapper was being investigated for his involvement in sex trafficking by a Department of Homeland Security team handling human trafficking crimes.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the trial, Gannon told the court that when the agents arrived at Diddy’s Miami-based residence, there were six individuals allegedly present inside the house, who were handcuffed for the entire operation, as per CNN.

Gannon stated that HSI also reportedly found two AR-15 rifles in the master bedroom closet. Gannon stated that the guns were not loaded and were dismantled, thus being inoperable.

Other items allegedly discovered from the master bathroom included a box featuring the word “Puffy” inscribed on a gold plate, and the box also had the drug MDMA. Gannon further said in his testimony that the team also recovered a .45 handgun from a suitcase found inside the guesthouse, and the firearm was loaded, as per CNN. Apart from this, the HSI additionally found some bullets as well.

Ad

Gannon additionally told the court that they had found multiple high heels inside the home. A pair of red heels and a sex toy were also discovered in the main bedroom, alongside a few cell phones.

Unsealed indictment addressed the house raids: Diddy’s attorney shared more details

Diddy was accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024. According to NBC 6 South Florida, an unsealed indictment addressed Sean’s alleged history of abuse alongside the details of sexual acts called "freak-offs."

Ad

The indictment alleged that the AR-15s had disfigured serial numbers and a drum magazine. The legal documents mentioned that Sean reportedly used the weapons to threaten other people, such as the alleged victims of his abuse, over the years.

BBC News stated that the raids happened a few months after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him on charges of abuse. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While speaking to the outlet, Sean’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, described the raids as a “witch hunt” and criticized how the authorities reportedly handled those working under his client.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” Dyer said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, the raid was handled by HSI, and they were reportedly told to search for all the electronic devices. According to CNN, the agents were armed when they entered Diddy’s house in Los Angeles, and a few of them arrived in armored vehicles.

While Gerard Gannon’s testimony is trending, others who have testified in Diddy’s ongoing trial include Cassie Ventura. As per NBC News, Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, has also testified alongside male escort Sharay Hayes and Sean’s former assistant, David James.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More