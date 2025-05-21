Why was Diddy's Miami home raided in March 2024? Federal agent presents jury with images of objects found, including baby oil and AR-15 rifles

Special agent Gerard Gannon recently appeared at Diddy’s ongoing trial on May 21, 2025, opening up about the raids that were conducted at the rapper’s house by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in March 2024. According to CNN, the photos captured at the raid were also displayed during Diddy’s trial, where bottles of baby oil and lubricant were spotted in boxes.
Furthermore, Gannon also stated that other items, such as some white residue and pills, were reportedly found in a bag recovered from a closet, as per The Guardian. The residue was sent for testing, and it allegedly tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. Other items in the bag included a bottle of eye drops, along with the pills, which were found to be alprazolam and methamphetamine after testing.
As per a March 2024 report by CNN, according to a law enforcement officer, Combs' house was searched because the rapper was being investigated for his involvement in sex trafficking by a Department of Homeland Security team handling human trafficking crimes.
During the trial, Gannon told the court that when the agents arrived at Diddy’s Miami-based residence, there were six individuals allegedly present inside the house, who were handcuffed for the entire operation, as per CNN.
Gannon stated that HSI also reportedly found two AR-15 rifles in the master bedroom closet. Gannon stated that the guns were not loaded and were dismantled, thus being inoperable.
Other items allegedly discovered from the master bathroom included a box featuring the word “Puffy” inscribed on a gold plate, and the box also had the drug MDMA. Gannon further said in his testimony that the team also recovered a .45 handgun from a suitcase found inside the guesthouse, and the firearm was loaded, as per CNN. Apart from this, the HSI additionally found some bullets as well.
Gannon additionally told the court that they had found multiple high heels inside the home. A pair of red heels and a sex toy were also discovered in the main bedroom, alongside a few cell phones.
Unsealed indictment addressed the house raids: Diddy’s attorney shared more details
Diddy was accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024. According to NBC 6 South Florida, an unsealed indictment addressed Sean’s alleged history of abuse alongside the details of sexual acts called "freak-offs."
The indictment alleged that the AR-15s had disfigured serial numbers and a drum magazine. The legal documents mentioned that Sean reportedly used the weapons to threaten other people, such as the alleged victims of his abuse, over the years.
BBC News stated that the raids happened a few months after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him on charges of abuse. The lawsuit was eventually settled.
While speaking to the outlet, Sean’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, described the raids as a “witch hunt” and criticized how the authorities reportedly handled those working under his client.
“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” Dyer said.
As mentioned, the raid was handled by HSI, and they were reportedly told to search for all the electronic devices. According to CNN, the agents were armed when they entered Diddy’s house in Los Angeles, and a few of them arrived in armored vehicles.
While Gerard Gannon’s testimony is trending, others who have testified in Diddy’s ongoing trial include Cassie Ventura. As per NBC News, Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, has also testified alongside male escort Sharay Hayes and Sean’s former assistant, David James.