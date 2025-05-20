What did Cassie say about Kid Cudi & Michael B. Jordan in her testimony? CNN correspondent says "jealousy was a part of" her relationship with Diddy

CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister recently alleged that jealousy was always a part of Cassie Ventura’s relationship with Diddy many years ago. Wagmeister’s claims came while appearing in the latest episode of the podcast Hot Mics with Billy Bush on May 20, 2025.

While Ventura testified against Diddy last week, her former friend Kerry Morgan also began giving her testimony from May 19, 2025. According to USA Today, Cassie was reportedly jealous of the women Diddy was romantically linked to over the years, including Kim Porter.

Notably, the podcast episode featured Elizabeth speaking to Billy Bush from inside a car. She came out of the vehicle at one point as she told Bush:

“Jealousy was a part of their relationship and that is according to the defense really. You know the defense has said throughout this entire time that this is not a s*x trafficking or racketeering, you know that that’s not what it is.”

Elizabeth also opened up on the other claims made by the defense and stated:

“They are saying that this is just a relationship where both people were jealous of one another. They say that Cassie was jealous, that she was not the number one woman in his life.”

Elizabeth’s response came when Billy Bush was addressing the reports of jealousy between Ventura and Diddy, claiming that Diddy reportedly became jealous when Ventura spoke to Michael B. Jordan. Bush alleged that Diddy was a “jealous controlling person” and that the rapper also did not like Kid Cudi at the same time.

Disclaimer: The following content discusses alleged abuse and violence. Reader discretion is advised.

On the other hand, Cassie claimed in her testimony that she was dating Kid Cudi in 2011. During that period, Diddy had reportedly threatened her by saying that he would release all the videos from the freak-offs, as per CNN.

According to People magazine, attorney Anna Estevao questioned Ventura if Diddy suspected her of having an affair with someone. Ventura mentioned Michael B. Jordan’s name in her response.

Kid Cudi and Michael B. Jordan’s names emerge in Diddy’s trial: Cassie Ventura’s testimony explained

While testifying against Diddy last week, the model and actress opened up on the events that occurred when she was dating Kid Cudi many years ago. According to People magazine, the Empire star told the court on May 14, 2025, that her relationship with Diddy was already facing some issues when she first met Kid Cudi in 2011.

Ventura and Kid Cudi began dating that same year, and Diddy reportedly discovered the relationship through an email. Following this, Diddy allegedly approached her to attack with a wine opener.

She also claimed that Diddy had threatened to hit her and Kid Cudi. According to New York Post reports published on May 20, 2025, Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, claimed that her daughter sent her an email, mentioning the alleged threats.

"He will be having someone hurt me and Scott Mescudi physically," the email read.

Ventura immediately contacted Kid Cudi on the phone and stayed at the latter’s house for some time. Although Ventura aimed to resolve her issues with Diddy by talking to him, the artist allegedly beat her as soon as she entered the house.

Ventura said in her testimony:

“Sean kicked me in the back, I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places – he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot.”

As mentioned, Cassie claimed that Diddy had once suspected her of having an affair with Michael B. Jordan. Furthermore, Ventura continued addressing Michael B. Jordan, saying that she began a relationship with the Creed III star in 2015 after discovering that Diddy was dating someone else, as per CBS News.

According to Kerry Morgan's testimony, reported by E! Online on May 21, 2025, she claimed that Diddy did not approve of Ventura spending time with him.

"What I remember was that she was speaking to Michael B. Jordan and they hung out together and he was jealous of it," Morgan claimed.

Cassie claimed in her testimony that she eventually separated from Diddy after sending a video to the latter and all those working under him. The video featured Diddy with another woman.

Ventura explained why she sent the video to everyone, saying she considered Diddy’s employees like her family members. However, she was hurt after learning that they did not tell her the truth.

"Everybody was lying," she stated.

Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since 2024 after he was arrested at a hotel. He has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the charges.

