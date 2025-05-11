From Michael Jordan to Prince Harry: Melanie King delves into the "major names" of alleged celebrities who came up during Diddy's jury selection

Melanie King has recently opened up about the names of celebrities that allegedly came up during the jury selection for Diddy’s s*x trafficking trial, which started on May 5, 2025. Also known as Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper has been charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in p*ostitution, as per Arise News.

In a video shared through her official handle on X on May 10, 2025, Melanie alleged that Diddy’s trial “cracked open” a lineup of names associated with Hollywood. She explained in the clip that the individuals whose names came up during jury selection were not accused of any wrongdoing, but their inclusion had a purpose. She further stated:

“So today we are gonna dive deep into the major names that emerged on the jury selection in Diddy’s s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, and unpack what those connections could possibly really mean.”

Melanie began revealing the alleged names in the video, starting with Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Actress Lauren London, known for her work on shows like Entourage and 90210, was also mentioned.

This was followed by actors Michael B. Jordan and Mike Myers. Among those linked to the music industry, the names of Kid Cudi, Dawn Richard, and Michelle Williams were reportedly featured on the list. The list continued with names such as songwriter and record producer Dallas Austin, along with Harve Pierre, who was previously employed at Sean’s record label, Bad Boy Records.

Singer, actress, and choreographer Laurieann Gibson was reportedly included, followed by personalities like Yung Miami, Sean’s son Justin Dior Combs, Stevie J, Cuba Gooding Jr., Prince Harry, Odell Beckham Jr., Druski, T.D. Jakes, and Daphne Joy.

Jury selection for Diddy’s trial postponed: Latest updates explained

As mentioned, Diddy’s trial began last week on May 5, 2025, and it is trending on different platforms due to the ongoing jury selection process, which is witnessing new developments.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Arun Subramanian canceled the jury selection process on May 9, 2025, out of concern that some jurors might create other issues on the weekend. USA Today reported that the jury selection has now been postponed to May 12, 2025.

The legal teams have been ordered to select only 12 jurors from each side who would appear during the trial, along with six people as alternate choices. The original 43 jurors have already faced a questioning session where they had to open up on whether they were a victim of s*xual assault or other similar activities in any manner, as per USA Today.

The number of jurors was originally 45, and two of them were removed from the list last week on Friday. According to USA Today, the court will start an hour early to make the jury selection process easier, followed by the opening statements.

Notably, two more counts were added to the existing charges against Diddy from a filing by the prosecutors at the U.S. District Court in April this year, as stated by NPR. The outlet reported that Subramaniam had already rejected a request from Sean’s legal team seeking to postpone the trial by two months.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The artist has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

