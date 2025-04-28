Who is Faheem Muhammad? Ian Carroll discusses "craziest connection" of him becoming Diddy's security head after Michael Jackson died on his watch

Researcher and entrepreneur Ian Carroll recently spoke about Diddy’s head of security, Faheem Muhammad, also known as Mr. Fixit, while appearing on the Fight Back Podcast, hosted by Jake Shields, on April 27, 2025. Carroll was heard addressing the connection of Faheem working for Diddy after Michael Jackson’s allegedly died on his watch.

Notably, Faheem Muhammad has been serving as the Director of Security for Combs Enterprises, as per his LinkedIn profile. In addition, Muhammad has been the co-founder and CIO of the real estate company, Oasis Investment, for the last six years.

During the latest conversation, Jake said that Michael Jackson died mysteriously and questioned whether the late singer’s head of security ended up serving in the same position under Diddy. Carroll addressed the same in his response by saying:

“Craziest connection. Faheem Muhammad, head of Michael Jackson security, 22-year-old kid just graduated college with a business and marketing degree, he becomes the head of security for the King of Pop at 22-23 years old and then on the job, Michael Jackson dies.”

Ian Carroll claimed that Faheem Muhammad was reportedly the second person to discover Michael’s dead body and was also promoted as Diddy’s head of security at the same time. Carroll described Faheem as an individual who could solve all the problems, calling the latter “Diddy’s fixer.” He further stated:

“It’s really sad actually to look at Michael Jackson’s legacy because he was a very tormented soul, right? Like he went through a lot of hardship.”

Carroll also said in the video that when people dig a little bit to learn about Michael Jackson, they realize that he was a kind individual whose childhood was taken away from him and that Michael aimed to do the right thing for the world.

Faheem Muhammad was named in a lawsuit associated with Diddy last year

As mentioned, Mr. Fixit has been Diddy’s head of security for a long time. The latter has been dealing with multiple legal issues since 2024, where he has been facing charges of s*xual assault, as per The Mirror. Diddy was also arrested in September the same year after being accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to a report by The Express Tribune in October 2024, Faheem Muhammad’s name was added to a lawsuit filed by Lil Rod in February the same year against Diddy, where Faheem has been accused of helping Diddy deal with his legal problems.

Apart from that, Faheem is charged with reportedly using his connections with the law enforcement authorities, including the Los Angeles Police Department, so that Diddy does not have to face prosecution. As per the Daily Mail, the legal documents linked to the case also read:

“Mr. Combs always instructs his staff to always contact Mr. Muhammad if they are ever pulled over by the police in Miami or California.”

The court documents alleged that Faheem reportedly attempted to cover the details of a shooting incident that happened around three years ago, where Diddy's son Justin and his friend, referred to as “G,” were targeted, as per the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the incident reportedly took place at the Chalice Recording Studios after Diddy and Justin argued with the injured person. The legal documents claimed that Faheem Muhammad allegedly got in touch with the LAPD after the incident, following which the police reportedly claimed that the shooting did not happen inside the studio.

Although Faheem Muhammad had kept a lot of details related to his early life away from the spotlight, he completed his further studies at the Sacramento State College of Business, as revealed in his LinkedIn profile.

