What happened to Brian Chira? Details revealed as alleged picture of Kenyan TikToker's dead body goes viral

Popular Kenyan TikToker Brian Chira passed away on Saturday, March 16. According to a local police report, he died in a road accident. As many continue to mourn the loss of the social media personality, a picture allegedly of his dead body has now gone viral on X.

Brian Chira was reportedly heading home from a night out when he was seemingly run over by a speeding truck on the Ndenderu-Ruaka Road in Kiambu County, just after 4 am.

Prior to the incident, Brian Chira was reportedly removed from the Ciero Resort after he allegedly caused a disruption. His friend, Zeleck Momanyi, was then taking Chira back to his residence on a motorcycle.

As Brian Chira, whose real name is Brian Wambui Chira, stepped off of the bike, he reportedly ran across the main road, where he got knocked down by the truck.

According to Mpasho, his body has since been moved to the city mortuary.

Meanwhile, pictures, allegedly of his deceased body, have gone viral online.

Note: Pictures of Chira's allegedly deceased body will not be included in this article owing to the sensitive nature of the matter.

Alleged picture of Brian Chira’s deceased body go viral on X

X user @DanChepta was one of the many who took to the social networking site to address the influencer’s passing. He wrote in a tweet, “This lady saw the death of Brian Chira coming. Now Brian Chira body is lying in city mortuary. So sad.”

The netizen also attached a picture, allegedly of Chira’s body. However, his face was cut out of the image. He also shared a video of a woman saying:

“If you don’t want to reduce your alcohol, and be smart in brain, I’m coming to bury you soon. Yes! Because you don’t value yourself… eat well, reduce your alcohol.”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet that was uploaded on March 17 had amassed over 84K views. This is not the first time the TikToker’s alcohol abuse has come to light. In an interview with Oga Obinna, Chira admitted to battling alcoholism following his graduation, saying:

“I discovered I was depressed when I sold everything in my house for alcohol. At that time, my house was full. But I spiraled down because the stress became too much for me to handle, and alcohol seemed like the best option.”

The social media sensation’s death comes after he faced legal issues for allegedly sharing the phone number of fellow internet personality Azziad Nasenya. He was subsequently arrested and released from jail. He went on to apologize publicly by saying:

“I’m very sorry for those I have been toxic to because I have come to realize that I have been so toxic to friends who really cared about me, but I have never known they had good intentions. I thought they were trying to use me for the fame that I was gaining. They were there to hold me, but I didn’t see it.”

The influencer, who is a Kabarak University alum, has openly advocated for supporting those who are HIV positive, as he was diagnosed with the same.

Followers now await more information regarding the influencer’s death.