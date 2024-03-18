What did Benjamin Taylor do? Suspect arrested as missing Charlotte mother and two kids found dead in apartment

In a press release on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the arrest of Benjamin Taylor, a 35-year-old man accused in the gruesome killings of a Charlotte mother and her two children.

Officials said Benjamin Taylor, who is suspected to be the victim’s boyfriend, was reportedly arrested on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in California, a day after Homicide Unit detectives found the remains of three victims at an apartment in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane in the North Tryon Division in Charlotte.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Markayla Johnson, four-year-old Miracle Johnson and seven-month-old Messiah Johnson, who were reported missing by concerned family members on March 3, 2024.

Benjamin Taylor was charged with three counts of Murder and one count of Concealment of Death.

Details of Benjamin Taylor arrest in connection to triple homicide, explored

Detailing the incident in a press release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victims were reported missing on March 3, 2023, when Markayla Johnson and her two young children vanished from Orchard Trace Lane.

In a news release on March 8, the CMPD enlisted the public’s help in locating the missing persons who were last seen in their home on March 3 in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, near the University City area of Charlotte. At the time, police said:

“Johnson has failed to contact any known family members and her family is concerned for her welfare.”

Nearly a week after the public plea, police reportedly obtained a search warrant to enter the victim’s home where she was last seen on March 3, 2023. It is unclear why the police did not search the home immediately after the disappearance.

Police who were conducting a search warrant in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane on March 15 discovered human remains that were later identified as those of the missing mother and her two children.

It is unclear how long the victims were dead inside their apartment before the remains were found. At the time, in a press release, police said:

“Upon further investigation and based on the totality of evidence discovered, detectives have presumptively identified the human remains as 22-year-old Markayla Johnson, 4-year-old Miracle Johnson and 7-month-old Messiah Johnson. CMPD’s Homicide Unit is working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make final confirmation on victim identification based on their findings.”

Shortly after, in a press conference, authorities said that they were looking for a suspect who may have been in a relationship with Markayla Johnson. On March 17, 2024, police said they arrested Benjamin Taylor in connection to the gruesome killings.

Police did not disclose a potential motive for the murder. Meanwhile, Charlotte Alerts said the suspect, who worked at Strickland Brothers 10 minute Oil Change abruptly quit his job last week before he was tracked down to California, where authorities took him in custody.

Markayla Johnson was working at H&M

According to the victim’s Facebook profile, Markayla Johnson, who described herself as a mother of two, graduated from Penn Foster High School and was working at H&M.

Mourning her death, a shattered friend, Tiffany Junious, wrote on Facebook:

“Markayla Johnson you were such a SWEETHEART & VERY RESPECTFUL!! I’m so so sorry you & your beautiful baby's life was taken (the sad world we live in).”

Police said Benjamin Taylor, who is being held in the Imperial County jail, is awaiting extradition to North Carolina. They did not disclose additional information, citing an active investigation.