Arizona dad Travis Renner accused of covering up son’s crimes as seven people charged in the beating death of Preston Lord

A recent report has alleged that Travis Renner contrived to cover up his teen son Talan Renner’s complicity in Preston Lord’s fatal beating last year. The allegations were made by Travis Renner’s former employee in an interview with Arizona Central last month and were picked up by multiple websites this week.

The allegations come after seven people, including Talan Renner, were arrested in the beating death of a 15-year-old Preston Lord. All seven people pled not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner, Talyn Vigil (17), Taylor Sherman (19), Dominic Turner (20), William Owen Hines, and Treston John Billey (18) were charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to the October 28 attack on Preston Lord.

During their initial court appearance, prosecutors alleged there was a concerted effort “in the destruction or the attempted destruction of evidence, collusion … colluded with others about a potential story.”

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday that they were investigating the possibility of a cover-up into Lord’s death. The statement was made after reports alleged that the wealthy father of Talan Renner planned to bring his son to a cabin to let his injuries heal after the Halloween attack on Preston Lord over a gold chain.

What we know about Talan Renner's parents, Becky and Travis Renner

The reports of a cover-up come after a Judge slammed two deputies over offering preferential valet parking services to Talan’s parents, Becky and Travis Renner.

The deputies reportedly drove their Tesla directly to the rear exit of the Durango Juvenile Court last week so they could avoid the journalists at the entrance, ABC reporter Ashley Holden said in a post on X. In response to the allegation, the MSCO issued an apology, stating the deputies were reassigned:

“Despite their intention to prevent potential conflict or disruption at the courthouse, the two deputies failed to seek supervisory guidance or coordinate with judicial staff upon receiving the escort request from the family’s legal representative. Both deputies involved have been reassigned from the Juvenile Court Center as we continue examining the incident.”

However, the incident sparked a backlash from the community, which accused officials of extending preferential treatment to the influential family. Travis Renner is an entrepreneur from Arizona who became wealthy by acquiring rights to popular fitness franchises in the country.

According to a 2016 profile on Entrepreneur, Becky and Travis Renner, who reportedly come from a fitness background, have amassed a fortune as franchisees of fitness centers across Arizona.

The couple opened their first Orangetheory Fitness studio in 2012 after acquiring the franchise rights. After the initial success, the couple, who has four children, opened six more gyms, including five in Arizona and one in Kansas. The couple no longer owns the business.

In 2023, Becky Renner announced she would be opening OHM Fitness' third Arizona studio in Gilbert. However, earlier this year, she lost her rights to the franchise following accusations of her family’s involvement in the death of Preston Lord. At the time, in an emailed statement to Franchise Herald, Doug Payne, the CEO of OHM Fitness, said:

"We stand with the Gilbert community and are hoping for quick and fair justice for Preston Lord and his family."

Travis Renner is also alleged to be a partner at Relentless Media, whose former employee told AZ Central last month that the cover-up of Preston Lord's fatal beating began just minutes after the attack last year.

Travis Renner was arrested in January

The Renner family was cast into the spotlight in connection to Preston Lord’s murder after police, armed with rifles and search warrants, raided their home in Gilbert in November 2023.

Two months later, in January 2024, Talan Renner's brother, Kyle Renner, was arrested on suspicion of two gang attacks in November and December 2022. The same day, the teen’s father, Travis Renner, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession charges.

Shortly after, an employee for Travis Renner told Arizona Central he tried to cover up his son Talan’s involvement in Lord’s murder.