Who is Nima Yamini? Concerning Matt Rife allegations surface, spark wild reactions online

Nima Yamini, an American entrepreneur and TikTok star, recently took to the platform and made wild allegations against comedian Matt Rife. Yamini, who also moonlighted as a comedian in the past, alleged two unnamed Hollywood executives offered him ‘internet fame’ alongside standup comedian Matt Rife with a caveat that supposedly included s*xual favors in exchange for a contract.

Yamini, who alleged he was exposing the supposed sinister side of Hollywood, said he walked out of the meeting but alleged Matt Rife did not. Yamini has a YouTube channel, Alpha King Nima, and went on to disparagingly add the "Alpha King rule 799" is if someone is more famous than you, that does not mean they're better, but only means they’re gay.

All we know about Nima Yamini in wake of Matt Rife allegations

Nima Yamini from Atlanta, Georgia, is a tech founder speaker and author who founded investment consulting firm P.N. & Friends, an online education company with one of the world’s largest crypto, NFT, and blockchain communities, Breezy Scroll reported.

Yamini, who briefly hosted Eminem’s Shade45 channel on SiriusXM and produced concerts/events in New York City, Miami, and at the Cannes Film Festival, was catapulted to online fame after one of his videos on the social media app TikTok, where he guides budding entrepreneurs to start a venture, went viral online during Covid.

According to Flaunt, Yamini, who is the cousin of Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi and hails from a family of euradites, reportedly struggled in school. His TikTok videos, with over 600,000 followers, are replete with educational content, where he inspires people who had a similar experience in schools to follow in his footsteps that diverged from the traditional path.

Yamini began working at a gas station when he was young before moving to work for the prestigious Los Angeles Times media company and eventually managing events and organizing several parties for celebrities across NYC.

Netizens react over Nima Yamini's concerning claims about Matt Rife

Bolstered by Kat Williams's recent controversial claims about comedians in Hollywood, in a recent TikTok video, Nima Yamini made certain concerning claims about Matt Rife, alleging he was offered ‘internet fame’ alongside standup comedian Matt Rife but they had to ‘s*ck both executives off’ to sign the contract. He said:

"The dark side of Hollywood is finally being exposed. Thanks to one of the true kings of comedy Kat williams. You know, before I became wealthy in business, I actually had a somewhat successful career in standup comedy. I was on the way up. I was invited to Hollywood with some executives along with some now-famous comedians and we were offered a chance at a deal for online stardom, but the only way to receive the contract was by s*king both the execs off.”

He added:

“I immediately got up and walked to the door but before I could even exit, the other comedian was s*cking both of their d*cks simultaneously. That guy's name was Matt Rife. That’s Alpha-king rule no 799. Just because someone is more famous than you, that doesn’t mean they are better, it might just mean they are gay."

The claims have sparked wild reactions online.

Rife, who recently stirred up controversy with his 2023 Netflix special Natural Selection, has yet to respond to the allegations.