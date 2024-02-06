Why did Lisa Ann get arrested? Incident explored as adult film star and podcast host escorted out of comedian Matt Rife show

Former adult film actress and podcast host Lisa Ann, 51, was led away in handcuffs from comedian Matt Rife's show at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, February 4, 2024. In a post on X, Lisa Ann alleged she was dragged out of the comedian’s show for using her phone, which was prohibited.

According to Ann, she had not used her phone and was escorted out in handcuffs by the NYPD, who released her after 45 minutes. In one of the posts, she attached a video of the arrest and was heard saying:

“I did nothing wrong! I didn’t touch my phone! I wanted to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine…and I'm going to jail!”

However, the New York Post, citing witnesses at the event, reported that Ann was arrested after she was caught trying to record the show and was being extremely disruptive when she was asked to stop multiple times.

While Ann wrote she went to jail, in another tweet she said she was detained and released at the scene forty-five minutes after she was led away in handcuffs. It is unclear if she is facing any charges over the incident.

Witness alleges Lisa Ann was using her phone at Matt Rife's show

After being arrested and dragged out by the NYPD for allegedly causing a disturbance, including recording and refusing to stop despite multiple requests, Ann took to X on Sunday, announcing her arrest and then denying ever using her phone at the event. She wrote:

"So I was dragged out of the @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile, I missed the show I was so looking forward to."

However, the New York Post, which obtained footage from the scene, showed Lisa Ann using her phone during the show. In addition, a source confirmed that Ann caused a scene and became loud and disruptive after she was asked to stop recording the show, which is prohibited. The source revealed that the police were involved after she refused to adhere to the rules and even kicked the officers.

“[she] was not removed from the phone, she was removed because she was disruptive,” the source claims. “She was being very disorderly. She started getting loud, the police were there, and she started kicking them.”

In response to the Post's footage, Ann, in another post on X, alleged the woman seen in the image was not her.

In another post, Lisa Ann expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of her alleged unjust arrest and said she stood her ground to the officers after, according to her, they took a misunderstanding too far.

She also alleged she was physically and emotionally bruised from the ordeal. According to the Post, Lisa Ann is best known for satirizing former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in adult films and has also appeared on The Howard Stern Show. She currently hosts the Better Halves show on SiriusXM.

Meanwhile, Matt Rife, who has been plagued with controversy since his Netflix special where he seemingly derided victims of domestic abuse, has yet to respond to the recent incident.