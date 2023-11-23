Where is Matt Rife from in Ohio? House, Early life, and more explored

Ohio-born comedian and actor Matt Rife's journey started in the state's capital, Columbus, where he was born on September 10, 1995. His early years were spent in North Lewisburg, a little town located around one-hour northwest of Columbus. After that, there was some time spent in Mount Vernon and New Albany.

Matt Rife's house

Matt Rife currently resides in Los Angeles, California. A hub for creatives and artists, LA serves as an ideal setting for Rife's comedic pursuits and engagements with the entertainment industry. Notably, Rife's house's exact location or whereabouts are not yet openly disclosed.

Matt Rife's early life

Matt Rife emerged into the comedy scene under circumstances that blend early hardship with prodigious talent. His childhood was overshadowed by a tragedy at 17 months old, with the untimely death of his father, Michael Eric Gutzke, from suicide. Despite this early adversity, Rife discovered his comedic calling in his early teens.

The pivotal moment for Rife's comedic aspirations occurred at 14, catalyzed by a high school talent show announcement. Encouraged by a friend, Rife took to the stage, marking his entry into the world of stand-up comedy. Displaying a natural flair for humor, he swiftly transitioned from school talent shows and local open mics to professional performances. By just 15, Rife had become a regular feature at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

Matt Rife's family

Raised by his mother, April Rife, with the support of his grandfather, Steven Rife, he grew up alongside four siblings: three older stepsisters and a younger half-sister.

Matt Rife's comic career

Released on November 15, Matt Rife's latest comedy special, Natural Selection is making waves on Netflix and beyond. Beyond his stage act, Rife's journey in comedy is marked by a string of self-produced specials including Only Fans (2021), Matthew Steven Rife (2023), and Walking Red Flag (2023).

Rife's rise to fame began with appearances on shows like Wild ‘n Out and Bring the Funny in 2019, leading to widespread popularity on TikTok, where his account (@matt_rife) boasts millions of followers. Additionally, Rife's Instagram (@mattrife) offers a glimpse into his daily life, stand-up clips, and upcoming projects.

He has appeared in TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off the Boat, and Burb Patrol, and films such as Wolf Mountain, North of the 10, and Just Swipe. His breakthrough came at 19 on MTV's Wild ‘N Out, hosted by Nick Cannon, where his quick wit and audience rapport made him an instant favorite.

Rife's comedic flair flourished following his Wild ‘N Out success, leading to stand-up performances across the country. His ability to blend observational humor with personal anecdotes resonates with a broad audience range. As a TV host, Rife co-hosted MTV's TRL (Total Request Live).

A social media-savvy comedian, Rife keeps fans entertained with sketches, behind-the-scenes content, and personal insights. His engaging online presence has cultivated a dedicated fanbase from all around.

