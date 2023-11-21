"Dane Cook of the 2020's": Matt Rife compared to "Good Luck Chuck" star in wake of Netflix special backlash  

Comedian and actor Matt Rife is currently on the news, following the release of his Netflix special Natural Selection on November 15, 2023. Matt Rife had started the show with an alleged domestic violence joke, after which, internet users began calling him out for the same. Several netizens even compared him to the Good Luck Chuck actor Dane Cook, remarking that Rife is unfunny just like Dane.

In his show, Matt cracked a joke, where he states,

"I've only been to Baltimore one time, and the hostess who seats you had a black eye - a full black eye. It wasn't like, "What happened?" It was pretty obvious what happened. But we couldn't get over, like, this is the face of the company? This is who you have greeting people?""

He further said,

". . . who I was with, was like, "Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face." And I was like, "Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye.""

Following the airing of his Netflix special, internet users highlighted this specific part of his segment and began calling him out on social media platforms. One of the internet users @sanjaglupaca reacted to the segment on X by calling Rife "Dane Cook of the 2020's."

Expand Tweet

Netizens compare Matt Rife to Dane Cook, criticizing the comedian and sharing hilarious reactions online

For those unaware, Dane Cook is an actor and comedian who was quite popular in the 2000s. However, at that time, people gradually cancelled him and accused him of stealing jokes. Others also said that Cook was unfunny, and he managed to get some fame just because of his good looks.

Several social media users compared Rife to Cook, after the alleged problematic comments the former made in his Netflix segment appeared online, and they shared hilarious reactions about it. Many internet users also responded by saying that Rife came across like mini Dane Cook to them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is also worth noting that Dane Cook was accused of stealing jokes, and even Joe Rogan had accused Cook of stealing his jokes. After that, Cook appeared as himself in one of the episodes of Loui, where he addressed this specific drama concerning the ownership of his jokes.

Matt Rife believes people will get his jokes if they move forward from talking about his looks

A week ago, Matt Rife, in an interview with Variety, talked about his fan base and explained that it is not just restricted to women. He emphasised that it although, initially, it was composed mostly of women, but now it is "50/50."

"And that’s one thing that I wanted to tackle in this special was showing people that despite what you think about me online, I don’t pander my career to women. I would argue this special is way more for guys."

He further explained in the interview,

"I wanted to make this special for everybody. I pride myself on making my comedy for everybody. It’s not for a specific demographic. I think if people would just give it the chance without going into it and being like, ‘Oh, only girls like him,’ or ‘People only like his face.’ If you give it an opportunity, I think you’d like it."

The Ohio-born comedian Matt Rife gained recognition for his stand-up comedy performances and appearances on television. He garnered massive popularity with his 2021 show Only Fans.