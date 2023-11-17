"They are so respectful": BTS ARMY expresses gratitude toward Hungarian fans for being courteous during Jimin's arrival in Budapest

Park Jimin of BTS flew to Budapest on November 16, 2023, which fans speculated could be for an upcoming project. The singer-songwriter of the solo album FACE arrived safely in Budapest as a swarm of fans waited outside the airport to welcome the megastar.

International and Korean ARMYs noticed the calm and peaceful demeanor with which the Hungarian fans greeted the idol. As such, the entire fandom lauded the Hungarian fans for their kind and thoughtful gesture and flooded X (formerly Twitter). One fan, @mimijamms, praised the Hungarian fans, saying:

Meanwhile, the BTS fan base conjectured about the purpose of the trip and presumed that the singer-songwriter may have traveled to Budapest to record a music video for his next project.

The Instagram story by art director Choi Yong-seok, from a McDonald's in Budapest, further intensified rumors about the music video.

"Thanks to the Hungarian fans": BTS fandom laud Budapest ARMYs as they welcomed Jimin into their homeland

For quite some time, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter has been teasing his forthcoming projects while being extremely discreet about it at the same time. Fans have already become impatient and want their beloved megastar to release his new music.

On top of that, on November 7, 2023, Ryan Tedder, the famous three-time Grammy-winning musician and record producer from OneRepublic, revealed that he had previously recorded "something" for the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer-songwriter.

This increased ARMYs' anticipation about the singer's future releases. Amidst wild speculations, the Bangtan fandom had a heartwarming experience as they saw the Hungarian fans greet the star.

The Hungarian fans quietly waved at the megastar Jimin as he emerged, as shown in several clips of the people waiting patiently outside the Budapest airport. Fans politely smiled and waved at the BTS idol while standing there, demonstrating their consideration for Jimin's privacy and his extremely arduous travel.

Fans from all across the world praised the Hungarian fanbase:

Meanwhile, when FACE sold more than 250k copies in Japan, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) certified the album as Platinum on April 13, 2023. With an album released in a foreign language, the BTS idol became the first Korean soloist in history to get an RIAJ Platinum Certification.

The only other solo Korean musician to receive this certification is BoA. She earned it for her third Japanese studio album, Love & Honesty, which was released in January 2004.

In other news, Jimin has been gracing the covers of ELLE Korea and GQ Korea as he gave exclusive interviews that let his fans get a glimpse into his individuality, away from stardom.

During his interview with ELLE Korea on October 24, 2023, the well-acclaimed singer-songwriter let the world see a side of him that is usually hidden.