"She can't take a joke, but she can take a joke": Amy Schumer steals jokes compilation resurfaces amid most successful female comic claim

On November 1, actress-comedian Amy Schumer made headlines after she called herself “the most successful female comedian of all time,” in her Instagram post. The post began with Schumer clearing the air about where she stood about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict but it later turned out to be about her career as a comic.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Palestine conflict, she has been vocal about her concern for Israel and support for the Jewish community. In fact, all her social media accounts are full of news updates, pro-Israel messages, and condemnation of Hamas.

Her strong and standing anti-Palestine opinions even triggered controversy, with many calling her out. It seems like in her latest Instagram post, she decided to take on her critics.

However, netizens have once again slammed her as she mentioned the Israel-Palestine conflict and her “self-made” comedian comment in the same post. Not only that but she also went on record to say:

“I’ve never stolen a joke.”

Social media users united to troll her following this, with her jokes-stealing compilation now becoming viral, courtesy of the YouTube channel “The Tangerine Show.” In this regard, one netizen's comment under it, from nearly a year ago is noteworthy.

A netizen makes fun of Amy Schumer. (Image via YouTube/wowthatsawesome_)

“First time she’s made me laugh”: Internet slams Amy Schumer for calling herself “the most successful female comedian of all time”

On Wednesday, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to address her critics and clarify her stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict through a couple of text-based images. The caption of the post read as follows:

“Comments on. Accepting love and feedback. Get those little pain bodies ready. #nohostageleftbehind”

Expand Tweet

She then began by saying how she wanted every hostage back safely and sought “freedom from Hamas” for both the Israelis and the Palestinians. Amy Schumer added that she wanted safety for the Jews as much as the Muslims just like everyone else. The comedian also called out people who accused her of being Islamoph*bic or that she supported genocide.

“I want peace. You will never see me wishing harm on anyone…So here you go by popular demand. Comments on. Please keep the below in mind.”

This was in reference to a few of her previous Instagram posts on which she turned off the comments as she was receiving criticisms. Addressing those concerns, Amy stated:

"When you say I'm rich please add in 'SELF MADE.’ I come come being dirt poor.”

Expand Tweet

Schumer also added that Senator Chuck Schumer was her father’s second cousin, whom she did not meet until she was 25. Besides, she clarified that she hasn’t been donating to Israel or the Jewish community in recent times and has never spent money “to support a cause other than tampons.”

Towards the end, she also mentioned:

“I've never stolen a joke. People calling me a failed comic. I'm the most successful female comedian of all time.”

While her entire post has come under scrutiny, her claim about being the most successful female comic ever received the most heat. In fact, in the wake of this, the YouTube channel The Tangerine Show's 2017 video compilation that shows Amy allegedly stealing other comics' jokes since as early as 2010 has resurfaced.

In it, is a parallel drawn between Amy Schumer and other comedians whose jokes she reportedly copied over the years including that of Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Nealon, Daniel Tosh, Louis CK, and more.

Here are some mockery and backlash Amy Schumer faced following her recent Instagram post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

People are also arguing that Amy Schumer can never be the “most successful female comedian of all time,” as there have been the likes of Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, and Rosanne Barr among others.

Not only that, but her net worth is also nowhere compared to her senior Ellen DeGeneres, who is estimated at $500 million in comparison to Amy’s $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.