From acting to comedy: What Matt Rife did before he was famous

From appearing in high school talent shows to entering Hollywood, comedian and actor Matt Rife has made quite a name for himself. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Rife's comedy journey began when he was only 15. Starting with small gigs around town, he quickly gained popularity on a global scale.

From showing up on Disney shows to becoming the youngest member of MTV's Wild 'N Out, Rife gained recognition after landing gigs in well-liked TV series and flicks. Fans are therefore keen to take a look at his career path, starting from his high school days to his TikTok fame, in order to discover the tale of Matt Rife's journey in showbiz.

How did Matt Rife get started?

Matt Rife got into stand-up comedy at the young age of 15, as reported by The Evening Standard. He was born in 1995 in Columbus, Ohio, and his passion for cracking people up gradually developed after one of his teachers mentioned a talent show at school. Curious about pursuing it, and with a little nudge from a friend, he thought, why not give it a go?

Surprisingly, just a year later, Rife went from performing on high school stages to making a name for himself in the comedy industry. This early exposure not only showed off his talent but also put him on track to becoming a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

When did Matt Rife get famous?

Besides TV, Rife also dabbled in movies and starred in a bunch of different films. He had a part in Room 236, Sophomore Year, Black Pumpkin, American Typecast, The Elevator, Death Link, and North of the 10. These movies showcased his skills as an actor and helped establish his reputation in the entertainment world. They served as a stepping stone towards his eventual stardom.

However, Rife didn't just stick to screens and sets. He took his comedy act on a worldwide tour, performing alongside big names like Dane Cook, Ralphie May, Finesse Mitchell, Mike Epps, Deray Davis, and Erik Griffin. This experience not only helped him become a better comedian but also established his reputation in the stand-up comedy scene.

Rife recently dropped his Netflix stand-up special Natural Selection. This special showed how he can vibe with audiences all over the world, with a sense of humor that fans love. Following the Netflix special, Rife blew up even more.

What roles did Matt Rife play before getting into comedy? ⁩

Matt Rife hopped on board with MTV's Wild 'N Out crew (Image via Youtube/Wild 'N Out)

Matt Rife became well-known after joining the crew of MTV's Wild 'N Out, a reality show hosted by Nick Cannon. He showcased his comedic talents, and it was a major milestone on his path to stardom. While he initially gained attention from his appearances on Disney shows, he began garnerning popularity when he began showing up on other TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Champs vs. Stars 1.

Rife even ended up on the big screen, which helped him reach an even bigger audience. Interestingly, people apparently began comparing him to Taylor Swift because of his loyal fan base, as per Slate. The comic then blew up on TikTok, going viral and being recognized as the "Meme Kid."

Fans feel Rife's journey from participating in talent shows in high school to becoming a big shot in Hollywood is an evidence of his drive, skill, and unwavering passion for comedy that continues to be an inspiration for them.