Who is UglyMoo4510? Small Twitch streamer blows up after wholesome TikTok goes viral

A small Twitch streamer who goes by the moniker UglyMoo4510 has recently blown up after TikToker and YouTuber KarveTV shared a heartwrenching moment featuring him on his social media channels. The short clip shows the DIY streamer breaking down in tears after relating an emotional story about losing his childhood friend and health problems as Karve encouraged him to keep making content and made a donation of $100.

The one-minute-long clip has gone viral on social media, especially TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, where KarveTV posted it, captioning it as follows:

"He’s been through so much"

Before the clip started gaining traction on social media a couple of days ago, UglyMoo4510 was averaging around 10 viewers and had about 150-ish followers. In the last couple of days, however, the streamer has seen a drastic uptick in both metrics and currently has over 30K followers on Twitch, averaging around 300 concurrent viewers on his last stream. Here's a graph showcasing the impressive growth.

The growth in UglyMoo's Twitch stats since going viral (Image via Twitch Tracker)

This article delves into the details of the streamer and what little the public knows about his personal life.

Twitch streamer UglyMoo4510: Everything you need to know about his career and personal life

Despite starting his streaming career back in 2021, UglyMoo, as he calls himself in his Twitch bio, remained relatively obscure due to the type of his content. The small-time streamer's main focus is on the Makers and Crafting section of Twitch because of his passion for 3D printing plastic models. Another highlight of his stream is his pet cat, named after the popular Winnie-the-Pooh character Tigger.

As per the About section, he also plays the occasional World of Warcraft, but Twitch Tracker notes that he has never played the game on stream but has over 100 hours in the Makers and Crafting genre. It also appears that making 3D prints and plastic models helps relieve some of his stress and health problems.

UglyMoo4510's Twitch bio sheds more light on this:

"Hi! Im UglyMoo. I 3D print, Build plastic model kits & paint. It helps me with my health problems and stress. So come on in and hang out with Me & Tigger (is a kitten)."

TheFreeHeathenWorkshop, Toymaker and troublemaker. @thefreeheathen

Huge reddit raid, all the love. just from that i jumped 22 follows. OH Uglymoo you Deserve this and so much more. be safe Brother I will be raiding in to your 50th Birthday stream tomorrow. thank you again!

Huge reddit raid, all the love. just from that i jumped 22 follows. OH Uglymoo you Deserve this and so much more. be safe Brother I will be raiding in to your 50th Birthday stream tomorrow. thank you again!

Cheers Feeling the love after modding twitch.tv/uglymoo4510

As per this tweet from one of his mods, June 5 marked the streamer's 50th birthday, and many people have congratulated him on the recent rise in popularity. In the viral video shared by KarveTV, UglyMoo4510 also opens up about certain details about his past after being complimented about his tattoos.

He shared that one of his childhood friends had done them for him before taking his own life shortly thereafter. The streamer revealed that the friend had essentially saved him and lamented being unable to do the same for him. After KarveTV donated $100, UglyMoo4510 thanked him and mentioned how it would help him get his medication.

Twitter reactions commending KarveTV and noting the growth of the smaller streamer (Image via Twitter)

The strength and resilience shown by the 50-year-old have resonated with thousands who have since followed him on Twitch, helping him grow his channel.

