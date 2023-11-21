"Didn't realize that was him who creeped out Zendaya": Matt Rife Wild 'N Out video resurfaces online amid Netflix special backlash 

Comedian-actor Matt Rife recently made headlines after he opened his debut Netflix special, Natural Selection, with a joke on domestic violence, which earned him severe online backlash.

In the wake of the latest controversy, Matt Rife’s previous encounter with Zendaya back in 2015 has resurfaced online, which, according to the Nicki Swift website, was “super cringe.” It happened when both of them were cast members of Wild ‘N Out and were playing a game in which Rife was to say jokes that would make Zendaya spit out her water.

This is when Matt, kneeling behind Nick Cannon’s chair (who was on his team), directed a one-liner at her, saying, "Look, you're mixed, I want to be Black, let's make a lifestyle movie." When Zendaya did not “break character,” he further added, touching her chin without consent:

“Spit that water out so I can get your number, please.”

While Zendaya still remained unaffected, her teammates called Matt out, asking him to keep his hands off her and pointing out that she was way too young (Zendaya was 18, while Matt was 19 back then). Not only that, but the joke did not sit well with social media users who slammed him then.

Now, in the wake of the recent scandal, the Zendaya-Matt Rife footage has resurfaced, making netizens realize that this wasn’t the first time he did something s*xist. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @SpiceRatDnB’s tweet.

Internet slams Matt Rife for his past Zendaya joke amid ongoing Netflix special controversy

In the wake of the latest Netflix special controversy, Matt Rife’s Wild ‘N Out moment with Zendaya from 2015, where he invades her personal space, has once again gone viral, garnering online backlash.

Interestingly, before the episode of the MTV show aired, Matt Rife posted a selfie of himself with Zendaya on Instagram. The caption of it read as follows:

"Watch me get in @zendaya's personal space tonight on #WildNOut on @mtv2! 11 pm!! With special guest @neyo!"

Among many controversial hashtags were #StillCryingAboutIt, #TouchingFaces, and #SheDeniesMeInFrontOfAllOfAmerica.

Not only that but in 2019, during an appearance on the No Chaser podcast, he clarified that the continued public criticism was unnecessary, as he joked as part of the game and would never approach her like that in real life. He also mentioned how he directly messaged Zendaya on Instagram after that but didn’t hear back.

“I got game. I’m waiting to run into her as a man.”

Exploring, in brief, Matt Rife’s recent controversy

Matt Rife’s first Netflix special, Natural Selection, began streaming recently. He began the show with a domestic violence joke set in a Baltimore restaurant that he and his friend visited. Rife stated how they were welcomed by the hostess who had a black eye and “it was pretty obvious what happened.” This is when Matt’s fictional friend said:

“Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.”

To this, the comedian responded by saying:

“Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.”

While most of the 3000-plus live audience could be heard laughing in the background, some exclaimed with shock, while seated at Washington D.C.’s Constitution Hall. Right after the joke, Rife even justified it by saying he was just “testing the waters” and if the audience was fine with a joke on domestic violence, the rest of his show would be “smooth sailing.”

Likewise, netizens too had mixed reactions. While the majority called him out saying he was desperately seeking male validation, trying to prove that his entire fanbase wasn’t female, others condemned him for trivializing a sensitive and serious matter such as domestic abuse and for being a misogynist.

Meanwhile, amid the backlash, Matt Rife took to his Instagram Story and posted a fake apology, which too turned out to be controversial. He shared an image of himself from the Netflix special with the text “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told – here’s a link to my official apology” written in the background.

Below it was a link saying, “Tap to solve your issue.” However, the link immediately leads one to a website selling special-needs helmets. Following this, Matt Rife has continued to face the heat.

The 28-year-old comedian also joked about other controversial topics such as spirituality and crystals, Mercury's retrogrades in astrology, and other female-centric issues.