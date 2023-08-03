"Fake apologies": RHOC fans believe Tamra's apology to Jennifer Pedranti is insincere 

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. During the segment, the ongoing feud between Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge seemingly came to an end. The two had a conversation in the previous episode where Tamra and Heather Amin confronted Jennifer about the concerns they had regarding her boyfriend.

However, in the latest episode, Tamra and Jennifer once again had a conversation about the same and Tamra apologized for their argument at Nobu, which was showcased earlier in the season. The season 17 cast member noted that she had a lot going on in both her professional and personal life.

While Jennifer Pedranti believed Tamra was being sincere, fans felt differently as they took to social media to slam Judge for issuing "fake apologies" to Pedranti.

Sista Conservative @DeniseDavies8 Tamra Judge's fake apologies are a pattern with her just to suck her targets back in enough to drop their guard. No one should ever trust her or he fake apologies. Remember how she treated Gutchen. #RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17, which aired a new episode on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, saw Tamra Judge issue an apology to Jennifer Pedranti for her behavior at Nobu during one of the previous episodes.

During the segment, Jennifer Pedranti and Tamra Judge met up for frozen yogurt where they spoke about their ongoing conflict. Jennifer noted that they keep having these "blowups" and then they come back to one another.

Before Jennifer could finish her point, Tamra told her that as she mentioned at Emily Simpson's pool party in episode 8, she truly wants to apologize to her friend. The RHOC season 17 cast member noted that she was willing to take the complete blame for their feud.

"I am so confused. There's something I'm missing. How long do I sit here and get beat up and be the punching bag and then forgive? Like, at some point, I'm the idiot," Jennifer told the cameras.

Tamra told the RHOC newbie that she feels like she hasn't been in a "good place" lately and admitted to possibly directing all her frustrations and anger on Jennifer. She added that CUT Fitness, her business closing down, her husband Eddie's grandmother being sick, and a lot of other things were weighing on her.

Tamra noted that she's not someone who deals with her emotions and then she just explodes:

"I want to get past that, and I want to be in a place where I can trust you, you can trust me, and you can open up to me," she told her friend.

The RHOC star noted that she should have been better with her words and should have tried to break down her own walls. Jennifer agreed and noted that the conversation might be a step towards them being better friends.

While Tamra said all of these things to Jennifer, she noted in a confessional that she hadn't changed her mind about anything in regard to Jennifer and Ryan. However, the cast member accepted being an "a**hole" at Nobu when she threw a napkin at Jennifer's face during an argument.

Tamra added that while things got really bad between them, she just wanted her friend to know that she wants her to be happy. She noted that she doesn't want to bring her down and fight and just wants to "move forward."

While Pedranti thought the conversation was sincere, as she later told Gina that she thinks she and Tamra are in a good place, fans were not convinced by the apology.

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk Jenn, wake up!!!! Tamra is not your friend. She’s a pot stirrer who wants to jeopardize your relationship. Her apologies are fake and empty! Wake up and smell the coffee. Tamra is a snake! #RHOC

JustAskShari @askshari pic.twitter.com/wQZpbR2PHn See how Tamra is shaking her head no while apologizing….she doesn’t mean a word of that apology #RHOC

Sultan Boushahri @SBoushahri

“I’m having a rough time, so I apologize for coordinating an attack on your character and tried to embarrass you on national television. Please forgive me I have changed a lot in these past couple of hours” pic.twitter.com/Deyco4Y7jC Tamra keeps the same damn excuse.“I’m having a rough time, so I apologize for coordinating an attack on your character and tried to embarrass you on national television. Please forgive me I have changed a lot in these past couple of hours” #RHOC

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode next Wednesday on Bravo.