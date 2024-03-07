What did Talan Renner do? Suspects arrested in fatal beating of Preston Lord in Queens Creek Halloween party

Talan Renner, a 17-year-old from Gilbert, was among four people charged in the killing of Preston Lord, the 16-year-old who was fatally beaten at an October 28 Halloween party in Queen Creek last year. Lord died two days later at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

On the heels of his death, Queen Creek police announced the teen’s death was being investigated as a homicide. In November, police armed with assault weapons and search warrants raided the house owned by Renner's family.

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in a press conference, the Queen Creek Police Department announced four people had been indicted on charges including murder and kidnapping in connection with the deadly attack on Preston Lord.

The suspects were identified as Talan Renner, 17, William "Owen" Hines, 18, Talyn Vigil, 17, and Dominic Turner, 20, who have been charged with felony murder and kidnapping charges. Turner was also charged with aggravated robbery.

Talan Renner and Talyn Vigil, who are both 17 years old, are reportedly being charged as adults.

Talan Renner's brother and father were arrested last month on unrelated charges

Expand Tweet

According to Arizona Central, Queen Creek police officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Talan Renner on Wednesday before he was arrested for the murder of Preston Lord. The outlet, citing a neighbor, reported police ordered all occupants of the Renner house to "come out the front door with your [their] hands up, empty-handed.” However, police left after determining the home was empty.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed that Talan Renner, Dominic Turner, and Talyn Vigil were arrested on Wednesday. Hines was reportedly in custody on other charges at the time. According to a profile on MaxPreps, Renner is a high school football player on the Gilbert North Varsity Boys Football team.

The charges against Talan Renner and the others came two months after his brother Kyle was arrested on suspicion of two gang attacks, including an attack at a Gilbert parking garage in December 2022 and a November 2022 Gilbert house party.

Their father, Travis Renner, 50, was also arrested on the same day as his son, Kyle, in January on suspicion of drug possession and paraphernalia charges. According to AZ Central, Travis Renner was also accused by a former employee of trying to cover up his son's involvement in Lord’s murder.

In December, an investigation by The Arizona Republic reported Lord's death was tied to a gang called the "Gilbert Goons." The gang was accused of recording their blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages, outside fast-food restaurants, and at house parties. It is unclear if the suspects arrested for Preston Lord’s murder were part of the gang.

Preston Lord's family issues statement following Talan Renner's arrest

Expand Tweet

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said more arrests were anticipated in Lord’s case. Shortly after police announced the arrests, Preston Lord’s family provided a statement through their attorney:

“We extend heartfelt gratitude to the community members who stepped up to provide information to secure these arrests. But for law enforcement’s collective efforts and community members’ invaluable cooperation, these arrests would not have happened. Each arrest represents a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston.”

Lord was a student at Combs High School in nearby San Tan Valley, where he served on the student council and played sports.