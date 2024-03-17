Who was Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze? All we know about the 23-year-old fitness influencer who reportedly died after falling into a ravine

Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze, who gained recognition over the years as a fitness influencer, died on March 13, 2024. He reportedly fell into a ravine from an abandoned building in a village called Roghudi Vecchio in Calabria.

Janelidze's friend and social media star, Chris Kogias, announced the news of his demise in an official statement to a Greek outlet, Ethnos, that read:

"Tzane is no longer with us. He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace."

23-year-old Giorgi used to post videos of his workout sessions on Instagram, along with tips on how to stay fit.

Janelidze's girlfriend, Elena Margariti, also expressed her grief in an Instagram Story (which is now inactive). She wrote:

"The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I've ever had with someone. With my man, my whole life."

The comment section of Giorgi's Instagram posts was flooded with tributes from his followers.

Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze's social media posts gained recognition over the years: Death and career explained

Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze collaborated with a social media personality named DreamGreek and launched a business venture called Humble Underdogs. The clothing brand has a separate Instagram page with around 14K followers and the website features a huge collection of T-shirts, protein bars, and capsules.

Janelidze was active on Instagram with around 106K followers. He shared many videos on his personal account where he was spotted working out at the gym. He additionally promoted Humble Underdogs in few of his posts.

As mentioned, his friend Chris Kogias confirmed his death, adding that they were on a trip to Roghudi Vecchio village. Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze was traveling throughout the village which was stranded as a result of the flood during the 70s.

A Facebook post explaining the incident (Image via Bg Do Domar/Facebook)

A TikTok star, whose identity remains unknown, said that the entire group was recording a video when Giorgi died. He reportedly fell from a balcony with no railings and the authorities were immediately called to the spot, as per Ethnos. His dead body was recovered with the help of a helicopter and has been taken to Saline Joniche.

Giorgi "Tzane" Janelidze's family members are yet to share more information related to his funeral. At the time of publishing this article, no details were available about his personal life and educational background