“He got Michael Myers toes”: Hilarious Julio Foolio memes erupt as the rapper shows off post-shooting foot recovery in latest Instagram story

Julio Foolio was shot in the foot on October 6, 2023. The news left his fans concerned at the time since details about his condition were not revealed at the time. Meanwhile, HotNewHipHop has revealed that he is recovering from his injuries, and a picture of the rapper in a hospital bed has been going viral.

The picture was shared on Foolio's official Instagram page, where his injured leg was covered in bandages. The caption stated:

"This life I live not Recommended. I told my Grandma My Voodoo Working."

Foolio also posted updates related to his recovery through his Instagram Story. He spoke about his toes, stating he could not wash his feet. He then wiggled his toes and said,

"Look! I can really move my sh*t now. I can move my toes now. And I can feel them b*tches now."

While Foolio's Instagram Story went viral, netizens shared their reactions to it. One of them compared Foolio's toes to the scene from the 2007 slasher film Halloween, where the camera focused on the toes of Michael Myers.

A reaction to the recovery video (Image via DailyLoud/X)

Social media platforms flooded with memes after Julio Foolio shares his recovery update

Julio Foolio has posted an update related to his condition on Instagram after being shot earlier this month. His fans were relieved to know that he is slowly recovering.

However, there was also a lineup of funny memes on X related to the toes, which appeared in the recovery video.

Netizens share memes on X (Image via DailyLoud/X)

Julio Foolio was shot on the night of October 6, 2023. The incident happened at the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville, as per First Coast News. Foolio was reportedly inside a car that was damaged after being shot multiple times. However, Foolio did not disclose anything about the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the suspects were reportedly waiting for Foolio and attacked him. Foolio later revealed through Instagram Live that he was supposed to purchase a vape at a gas station when he was shot.

Julio Foolio is well-known for his singles

The real name of Julio Foolio is Charles Jones, and he was born on June 21, 1998. The 22-year-old is from Florida and is active on Instagram with around 900,000 followers.

Foolio has a YouTube channel with around 600,000 subscribers where he shares his songs. His videos have received more than 100,000 views. He has released several singles over the years, like Coming Up, Double That, and SRT.

News4Jax revealed that he was shot outside his Riverside house in 2021. He went live on Instagram after the incident and said:

"I shot back in self-defense, if I did something illegal, I'd be in jail. N**** did miss a whole 100 shots though. They sick right now, whoever did it."

He was arrested last year on a charge of window tint violation, as per First Coast News, and later released on bond. He was reportedly questioned for his friend's murder and accepted a plea deal in September 2022. He was ordered to serve six months of probation, and window tint charges were removed as part of the plea deal.