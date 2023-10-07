Where is Julio Foolio from? Real name, age and all about the rapper in wake of hometown shooting

The rapper Julio Foolio was hospitalized after being shot on the night of October 6, 2023. Detailed information about his current condition has not been revealed yet. Foolio gained recognition for his single Coming Up which was released in 2018.

First Coast News stated that Foolio was shot in the foot at the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville. The rapper, who is from Florida, was immediately transported to the U.F. Health Jacksonville.

He was reportedly in a car that was also damaged after multiple shots were fired at it and allegedly refused to reveal the circumstances following which he was injured.

The news of Julio's shooting comes after several other rappers have been shot in the last few months, including Lefty SM, Lil Tuda, and more.

Julio Foolio's music has made him a popular face among the public

Also known as Charles Jones, Julio Foolio has been a member of the hip-hop group KTA and is 22 years old. He is active on Instagram with more than 900,000 followers. His posts mostly feature him with his friends on different videos alongside promotional content related to his projects.

He also operates his self-titled YouTube channel with around 604,000 subscribers. Foolio has shared his songs on the channel and his videos have received more than 100,000 views so far. He is popular for his singles like Coming Up, Double That, and SRT.

Although Foolio is trending in the headlines after being shot in the foot on Friday, it is worth noting that he was a victim of a similar incident in 2021. He later revealed through Instagram that he "shot back in self-defense" as he had a registered gun. He was previously shot in July 2020 but he managed to escape.

Julio Foolio was handcuffed after being pulled over in 2022

HipHopDX states that Julio Foolio was stopped by the cops and arrested in April 2022 on a charge of window tint violation. He was accompanied by two men inside the car who were also detained alongside him.

Foolio was taken to the Duval County jail and later released on bond. First Coast News stated that he was allowed to travel for his performances despite being put on house arrest. He was reportedly questioned for his friend's murder which was under investigation.

The outlet states that Foolio's legal team has questioned the traffic stop multiple times. One of his attorneys, Lewis Fusco, addressed the arrest in a statement and said:

"Despite the State's position that the traffic stop was routine and random, common sense and the evidence suggest otherwise."

Julio Foolio later accepted a plea deal in September 2022. He pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence following which he was ordered to serve a six months probation. The charges imposed for the window tint were removed as part of the plea deal.